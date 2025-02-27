Ahead of Rate Increases, Palm Coast Launches Explanatory Utility System Web Page

It’s not as pretty as it looks, finance-wise. (© FlaglerLive)

The City of Palm Coast has launched a new webpage dedicated to providing residents with clear and transparent information about the city’s utility system, challenges, and the strategic plan to maintain reliable water and sewer services. The webpage, available at PalmCoast.gov/utility-strategic-plan, explains key infrastructure projects, why improvements are needed, and how the city is planning for the future.









With Palm Coast’s population growth outpacing previous projections, the city’s wastewater system—particularly at Wastewater Treatment Plant 1—is nearing capacity. The webpage outlines how planned infrastructure upgrades, including the expansion of Wastewater Treatment Plant 2 and critical improvements to aging facilities, will support the city’s continued growth while ensuring compliance with state regulations.

“We know residents have questions about our utility system and why rate adjustments are being considered,” said Acting City Manager Lauren Johnston. “This webpage is designed to provide straightforward, transparent information about our infrastructure needs and how we’re planning to ensure reliable water and sewer services for years to come.”

Key Topics Covered on the Webpage:

Wastewater Capacity Challenges – Understanding the city’s current system limitations and why expansion is necessary.

– Understanding the city’s current system limitations and why expansion is necessary. Funding Growth & Infrastructure – How the city balances maintaining existing services with preparing for future development.

– How the city balances maintaining existing services with preparing for future development. The Cost of Delays – Why postponing improvements increases costs and creates risks for service disruptions.

– Why postponing improvements increases costs and creates risks for service disruptions. State Compliance Requirements – The urgent need to address state-mandated wastewater improvements.

– The urgent need to address state-mandated wastewater improvements. Proposed Rate Increases – Details on how rates may change to support infrastructure investments.

Residents are encouraged to visit PalmCoast.gov/utility-strategic-plan to explore the interactive content, FAQs, and upcoming meeting information. Two public hearings are scheduled for March 4, 2025, at 6 p.m. and March 18, 2025, at 9 a.m., where residents can share their feedback and learn more from city officials. These meetings will take place in the Community Wing of City Hall at 160 Lake Avenue.