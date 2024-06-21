After 14 Years, Sam Perkovich Sells Parkside Realty to Lauren McPherson

After 14 years of serving homebuyers and sellers in Flagler County and beyond, Parkside Realty Group’s broker/owner, Sam Perkovich, has sold the company to Realtor Lauren McPherson as of June 1st. Sam will continue to contribute to the company as a broker/associate.

“I am thrilled to take over Parkside Realty Group,” said Lauren McPherson. “Having lived in Flagler County for over three decades, I am deeply committed to this community. I look forward to continuing Sam’s legacy of excellence and providing outstanding service to our clients.”









Lauren McPherson, a Flagler County native since 1992, is a 2nd generation realtor whose passion for real estate began from fond memories of watching her mother design and sell houses and her father build luxury custom homes. With a deep sense of community, Lauren shines by bringing exceptional customer service to every selling or home buying experience. She loves Flagler County, knows the area inside and out, and has chosen to raise her family here. Lauren’s husband is a mortgage loan originator in Flagler Beach, and together, they provide a wealth of knowledge to homebuyers. Passionate about helping people, Lauren feels honored to guide families in finding the perfect home.

ParkSide opened their doors in 2010 and currently has 15 real estate agents on staff, including a CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member). Each agent has their own area of expertise in the Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and the Bunnell area. All are Flagler County residents, and many grew up in the area or have been locals for 10 years or more.

ParkSide Realty Group is located at 145 City Place, Palm Coast, Florida. They can be reached at 386-302-0300 or online at http://www.palmcoasthomesforsale.net Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/parksiderealtygroup.