The following is the full text of Flagler County School District Policy 904, Advertising in Schools.

1. School officials, with the Superintendent’s approval, may cooperate with any governmental agency in promoting activities in the general public’s interest or may cooperate in furthering the work of any 501c3 non-profit community-wide social service agency; provided, that such cooperation does not restrict or interfere with the educational program of the school and is non-partisan and non-controversial;

2. A school may use film or other educational materials which contain advertising. The film or material shall be carefully evaluated by the school Principal for classroom use to determine whether the film or material contains undesirable propaganda;

3. The Superintendent may announce or authorize to be announced any lecture or community activity of particular educational merit.

4. Demonstrations of educational materials and equipment shall be permitted with the Principal’s approval;

5. Schools/Departments may utilize facilities, vehicles (other than school buses), websites, newsletters, newspapers, school supplies, clothing, school signs, uniforms and other venues and materials at the discretion of the Superintendent for commercial advertising to support school programs. The Principal/Director shall maintain approval rights on the content and form of such advertising. Money collected from these commercial advertisements shall be deposited into the proper internal account.

6. Advertising may not include:

A. Advertising that contains profanity, and other vulgar or indecent language;

B. Advertising that is obscene to minors;

C. Advertising that is slanderous or libelous;

D. Advertising that invades the rights, health or welfare of others;

E. Advertising that promotes alcohol, tobacco, illegal drugs or any other product or service harmful to minors and not permitted to minors by law;

F. Advertising that is harassing speech or expression sufficiently severe and pervasive as to create a hostile learning environment for any student;

G. Political advertising;

H. Advertising that promotes a religion.

STATUTORY AUTHORITY

1001.42, F.S.

LAWS IMPLEMENTED

1001.43, F.S.

HISTORY