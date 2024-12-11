AdventHealth Partners with District’s Project SEARCH to Prepare Disabled Students for Workplace

At AdventHealth Palm Coast, the future of the workforce isn’t just being trained – it is being inspired.

Through a unique collaboration with Project SEARCH, students with disabilities are gaining opportunities to help them transition from school to meaningful employment.

Project SEARCH partners Flagler Schools with local businesses, like AdventHealth Palm Coast, and provides students with real-world job experiences that build skills for future careers and confidence in navigating the workplace.









For the first time, seven Project SEARCH interns are thriving in various hospital departments at AdventHealth Palm Coast, from environmental services to supply chain and food services. Each day, they contribute in impactful ways, such as delivering linens, managing supplies, and keeping the hospital clean and welcoming.

A Place to Grow

For Caroline Robertson, a skills trainer with Project SEARCH, seeing the interns’ growth is the most rewarding part of her role.

“We work on-site as a team to help our interns learn essential skills. From budgeting to mock interviews and filling out job applications, we are preparing them to be job-ready,” said Robertson. “Watching their confidence grow is amazing; it is life-changing for us all.”

“When our intern first arrived, they had some social anxiety,” said John Read, consumer access manager at AdventHealth Palm Coast. “But over time, they’ve grown comfortable connecting with our community. It’s been incredible to watch their transformation.”

Intern Marshall Potts started his rotations with the Supply Chain team and arrives at AdventHealth every day before 8:30 a.m., eager to contribute.

“He’s always excited to be here,” said Keith Morin, supply chain analyst at AdventHealth Palm Coast. “If he ever has to miss a day, he’s genuinely disappointed. He really loves being part of the team.”

Transforming Lives and Lifting Spirits

The impact of Project SEARCH extends beyond the interns. Their energy and determination are contagious.

“I see the interns’ joy ripple through our team, every day,” said Angelica Paneto, environmental services supervisor at AdventHealth Palm Coast. “Despite the challenges they’ve faced in life, they brighten our workplace and it’s incredible to witness their personal development.”









For some interns, this program is more than a job – it is a dream come true.

“When asked about their aspirations, one of our interns shared that their dream was to work at AdventHealth,” said Paulette Velazquez Vega, leadership resident at AdventHealth Palm Coast. “I think their dream is becoming a reality. By the end of the internship, we hope they will stay on as a permanent team member.”

The program aligns with AdventHealth’s mission of extending compassionate care to all and exemplifies the organization’s commitment to uplifting the community.

A Hopeful Future

The goal of Project SEARCH is simple yet profound: to help these students succeed.

For many, the skills and confidence they gain will open doors to permanent positions, either with AdventHealth or other employers in the community.

“The most rewarding part of Project SEARCH is seeing these individuals grow,” said Clifton Scott, chief operating officer of the AdventHealth Flagler and St. Johns market. “We are not just teaching job skills – we are empowering them to build meaningful careers close to home.”