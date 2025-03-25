AdventHealth Palm Coast Earns National Recognition for Senior-Friendly ER

AdventHealth Palm Coast is making emergency care safer and more effective for older adults. The hospital earned the Age-Friendly Emergency Department designation from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), recognizing its commitment to meeting the unique needs of seniors.

This Level 3 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) means the ER has specialized equipment, staff trained in senior care, and processes in place to screen for conditions like dementia, providing older adults the safest, most compassionate care when they need it most.









“When an older adult comes to the ER, they often have different needs than younger patients. They may be on multiple medications, have mobility challenges, or be dealing with memory loss,” said Dr. Terry Livingston, who oversees emergency medicine for the age-friendly designation at AdventHealth Palm Coast. “This designation shows that we’ve put the right people, training and equipment in place to care for them in the best way possible.”

With Flagler County’s population growing nearly 11% in the last five years – and adults 65 and older being the fastest-growing age group – this recognition comes at a critical time.

For families, it means peace of mind. Whether facing a sudden illness, a fall, or a chronic condition, seniors will receive care tailored to their needs at AdventHealth Palm Coast’s emergency department.

Based in Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth is the only national non-profit health care system headquartered in Florida. With nearly nine million patients cared for each year, AdventHealth is one of the largest faith-based systems in the U.S. with over 100,000 team members and hospitals in nine states. Its nearly $18 billion in operating revenue fuels investments in programs like age-friendly emergency care, ensuring hospitals have the right resources to serve people at every stage of life.

Locally, AdventHealth has served Flagler County for more than 20 years and employs nearly 1,800 people locally. In recent years, the organization has invested over $200 million in the county’s health care infrastructure, adding a new hospital, cancer treatment center, and physicians to meet the needs of a growing community.

“As our communities grow, we’re growing with them,” Livingston said. “This accreditation is just one example of how we’re continually working to provide the best care possible – especially for those who have spent their lives taking care of others.”