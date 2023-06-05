AdventHealth Names Clifton Scott COO for Both Hospitals in Palm Coast

AdventHealth has named Clifton Scott as chief operating officer (COO) at AdventHealth Palm Coast and AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway, effective June 18.

The role will serve the Flagler/St. Johns market and will have operational oversight for both the existing hospital and a new second hospital in Flagler County, which is under construction and anticipated to open to patients on Aug. 2. The medical office building will open on June 12, before the new hospital opens.









During his 15-year career with AdventHealth, Scott has served in many leadership roles, most recently serving as the vice president of ancillary services at AdventHealth Daytona Beach.

“I am pleased to welcome Clifton to our team,” said Denyse Bales-Chubb, AdventHealth President and CEO for AdventHealth Palm Coast and the Flagler/St. Johns market. “He has proven to be a tremendous leader within AdventHealth and will continue to bring those skills to serve our patients and communities in Palm Coast.”

Scott earned a Master of Health Administration from Indiana University – Purdue University and a Bachelor of Science with a major in political science and a minor in business administration from Andrews University.

Active in the community, Scott has completed leadership classes with the Ormond Beach Chamber of Commerce, Daytona Beach Chamber of Commerce, and board training through the Orlando Economic Partnership.

“It is an exciting time in the Flagler County and St. Johns communities, and I am looking forward to this next step in my career,” said Scott. “It is an honor to have the opportunity to support the opening of a second hospital in Flagler County. AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway will provide additional convenience and comprehensive care to the community.”

Scott fills the COO position previously held by Wally De Aquino, who recently became the President and CEO for AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway.