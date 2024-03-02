AdventHealth Daytona Beach Contributes $15,000 to African American Entrepreneurs Association

Continuing to build partnerships across the nation, the African American Entrepreneurs Association added hometown support for their efforts in February with the addition of AdventHealth Daytona Beach.

“It is a privilege to provide support for programs led by the African American Entrepreneurs Association, one of our valuable community partners. It is our pleasure to provide funding to help support the MLK Barrier Breaker Series “The Nine” initiative, Annual Black History Month and Mind Your Business Mental Health Program initiative,” said David Weis, President and CEO, AdventHealth East Volusia market and Daytona Beach.









“This contribution from AdventHealth signifies more than just financial support; it symbolizes a shared vision of creating opportunities and uplifting voices that may have been marginalized or underserved,” said African American Entrepreneurs Association Founder and CEO Leslie Giscombe.

“With their generous assistance, we can continue to expand our reach, offer invaluable resources, and empower African American entrepreneurs to thrive and excel in their endeavors,” continued Giscombe.

“At the AAEA, we are dedicated to fostering an environment of inclusivity, innovation, and collaboration. Your investment in our mission strengthens our resolve to break barriers, defy stereotypes, and pave the way for future generations of entrepreneurs.”

Since inception the AAEA has served hundreds of African American and minority business owners, providing training, access to capital, professional networking opportunities, counseling and more, connecting them to the resources needed for success as small business owners in the community.

The AAEA was developed to create economic development through entrepreneurship within the underserved African American community through education, mentoring, workshops, group economics, and micro-financing opportunities. The AAEA focuses its partnerships on businesses and organizations that are dedicated to the support of equity, diversity, and inclusion. It is imperative that as a community we support and work together. With any questions or concerns regarding the AAEA please call the AAEA office at (386) 234-2014 or visit www.aaeassociation.org.