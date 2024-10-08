AdventHealth is deploying its extensive safety preparations as Hurricane Milton approaches the region.

The health system has stockpiled thousands of gallons of water and generators are standing by to run the hospital on emergency power if necessary. Sandbags are prepared should they be needed to secure doors and windows.









“The safety of our patients, visitors and team members is of the utmost importance,” said Dr. Victor Herrera, chief clinical officer of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “Our patients can rest assured that the hospital is a safe place, that we are fully staffed and will continue to deliver our advanced level of care throughout Hurricane Milton. All of our hospitals and freestanding ERs are open for our community’s health needs.”

Residents are reminded that hospitals associated parking garages are not public shelters. Residents should contact their county’s emergency operations center for locations of public shelters. While we understand the desire to remain with loved ones during this time, we strongly encourage potential visitors to consider the advice of emergency officials to stay off the roads and remain at home until the storm passes.

“We are closely monitoring Hurricane Milton and continuing to prepare our hospitals, clinical practices and offices,” said Dr. Andrew Weinfeld, AdventHealth East Florida Division’s chief clinical officer. “Our preparedness efforts are year-round, and our teams and facilities are ready. We are taking comprehensive steps to ensure the safety of our patients, team members, and visitors, and are praying for all of those in the path of Hurricane Milton.”

AdventHealth Centra Care is offering complimentary video visits with a medical provider for patients in Florida from Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 8 a.m. to Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 a.m. with the use of the code “Milton.” The video visits are available 24/7.