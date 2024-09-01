5 Flagler County Schools Get Apple Distinction

Belle Terre Elementary School, Buddy Taylor Middle School, Indian Trails Middle School, Old Kings Elementary School and Rymfire Elementary School have been recognized today as Apple Distinguished Schools for the 2024–2027 program term. Schools apply and are selected for this distinction based on their commitment to continuous innovation in education and using Apple products to inspire, imagine and impact teaching and learning.

Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of leadership and educational excellence, with a clear vision for how technology-rich environments support learning goals.

In Apple Distinguished Schools, forward-thinking leaders and their communities work to inspire, imagine and impact teaching and learning, and they have documented results of academic accomplishments. Schools all over the world are using iPad and Mac to transform learning. As teachers incorporate technology into their lessons, they empower students to lead, learn and thrive to discover new opportunities, and to make their world a better place. Belle Terre Elementary School, Buddy Taylor Middle School, Indian Trails Middle School, Old

Kings Elementary School and Rymfire Elementary now join Bunnell Elementary School, Flagler Palm Coast High School, Matanzas