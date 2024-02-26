A 24-Year-Old Bunnell Woman Is Killed in a 3-Vehicle Crash on State Road 100

A 24-year-old Bunnell woman waos killed and four people were injured in a head-on crash that ultimately involved three vehicles on State Road 100 just east of the old Bimini Bar late Sunday morning.
The crash initially drew four Flagler County Fire Rescue ambulances and three fire engines, among other responders, shutting down State Road 100 in that area. Flagler County Fire Flight, the emergency helicopter, was also called to the scene.
The crash was reported to 911 dispatchers at 10:43 a.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 49-year-old Bunnell woman was driving a pick-up truck on 100, with three passengers: a 28-year-old man, a 14-year-old boy, and the 24-year-old woman who would lose her life.
A 59-year-old Daytona Beach woman at the wheel of a sedan, with a 13-year-old girl as her sole passenger. And a 22-year-old Altamonte Springs woman was driving an SUV, with no passengers.
FHP’s release appears contradictory: it states at one point that the pick-up truck was traveling west, while the other two vehicles were traveling east, only to then say that the pick-up truck was traveling behind the sedan. FHP states that the sedan crossed the center line and sideswiped the pick-up. The pick-up lost control, driving into the path of the SUV. The pick-up and the SUV collided head-on. The pick-up overturned but ended up on its wheels, while the SUV ended up in a ditch.
The driver and passenger of the sedan were not injured. The 24-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene by a paramedic eight minutes after the crash was reported. The 49-year-old driver had serious injuries, the two other passengers had minor injuries. In the SUV, the 22-year-old woman had serious injuries. Firefighters had to carry out two extrications. The emergency helicopter landed on State Road 100 and took one of the victims to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. The road was entirely reopened after 4 p.m., after having been partially reopened earlier. The Florida Highway Patrol has not released the names of the victims.
Comments
TR says
Sounds like someone wasn’t paying attention to just driving the car.
Saddened says
This is so sad and so unnecessary. People are in such a hurry – for what?! They’d rather DIE than get to their destination a few seconds later. I have had to pull off the road numerous times to avoid being smashed into by idiots passing into oncoming traffic.
Concerned Citizen says
A second fatality in this area in as many weeks.
I am sorry another life has been lost. We need to do better on the roads. The amount of aggressive and distracted driving is unreal. I use 302 every day to go to work. The speed limit is 45. At most I might do 50 which is still speeding btw. And have numerous people fly up on me flashing headlights. Or passing in no passing zones. And making the typical aggressive hand gestures. And the stop signs at 305 and 100 seem to be suggestions instead of the law. Are you really willing to risk your life? Or mine? For a few extra seconds that don’t matter?
We can cry out all day long how FCSO or FHP needs to do more enforcement. But really it begins with us doing the right thing. And having a little more respect. And honestly. Those few extra seconds you gained by tail gaiting or cutting someone off DON’T MATTER!!
Charles says
Please drive careful.
oldtimer says
Saw another crash involving a motorcycle in the roundabout on Matanzas on Saturday don’t know details, people slow down and be careful!
Carol says
My prayers to all involved, especially the family and friends of the deceased