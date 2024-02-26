A 24-Year-Old Bunnell Woman Is Killed in a 3-Vehicle Crash on State Road 100

A 24-year-old Bunnell woman waos killed and four people were injured in a head-on crash that ultimately involved three vehicles on State Road 100 just east of the old Bimini Bar late Sunday morning.

The crash initially drew four Flagler County Fire Rescue ambulances and three fire engines, among other responders, shutting down State Road 100 in that area. Flagler County Fire Flight, the emergency helicopter, was also called to the scene.









The crash was reported to 911 dispatchers at 10:43 a.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 49-year-old Bunnell woman was driving a pick-up truck on 100, with three passengers: a 28-year-old man, a 14-year-old boy, and the 24-year-old woman who would lose her life.

A 59-year-old Daytona Beach woman at the wheel of a sedan, with a 13-year-old girl as her sole passenger. And a 22-year-old Altamonte Springs woman was driving an SUV, with no passengers.

FHP’s release appears contradictory: it states at one point that the pick-up truck was traveling west, while the other two vehicles were traveling east, only to then say that the pick-up truck was traveling behind the sedan. FHP states that the sedan crossed the center line and sideswiped the pick-up. The pick-up lost control, driving into the path of the SUV. The pick-up and the SUV collided head-on. The pick-up overturned but ended up on its wheels, while the SUV ended up in a ditch.

The driver and passenger of the sedan were not injured. The 24-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene by a paramedic eight minutes after the crash was reported. The 49-year-old driver had serious injuries, the two other passengers had minor injuries. In the SUV, the 22-year-old woman had serious injuries. Firefighters had to carry out two extrications. The emergency helicopter landed on State Road 100 and took one of the victims to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. The road was entirely reopened after 4 p.m., after having been partially reopened earlier. The Florida Highway Patrol has not released the names of the victims.