The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, September 11, 2023

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public. The board will discuss the library’s long-range plan before it goes before the County Commission next week.

September 11 Commemoration: The Palm Coast Fire Department invites the community to join them in remembering the 22nd Anniversary of the September 11th Terrorist Attacks at a Candlelight Memorial event at 7:00 p.m. The event will take place at Heroes Memorial Park in Palm Coast. During the ceremony, attendees will hear remarks from Palm Coast Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill and Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin and performances by the Choral Arts Society. “This memorial service provides an opportunity for our community to come together and show our enduring respect for the heroes and victims of that fateful day,” said Palm Coast Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill. “We hope everyone will come and join us as we honor the memory of all those who lost their lives and stand together as a community to remember and pay our respects.” This event is open to the public. Seating is limited, so early arrival is encouraged. The ceremony will begin promptly at 7:00 p.m. For more information, contact the Fire Department Public Information Officer, Lt. Patrick Juliano, by emailing [email protected].

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. The commission is expected to approve next year's budget and tax rates.









In Coming Days:

September 16: Flagler OARS’ 3rd Annual Recovery Festival at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach, from 3 to 9 p.m., with live bands, food trucks, exhibitors, hosted by Open Arms Recovery Services. Vendor booth space and sponsorships available. Click here or contact [email protected].

Keep in Mind: The Belle Terre Swim & Racquet Club is open, welcoming and taking new memberships, and if you enroll before Sept. 1, you’ll beat the price increase kicking in then. Experience the many amenities including a lap pool, wading pool, tennis/pickleball courts, sauna, and a modern wellness center–all for less than what you’d pay just for a fitness center at your typical commercial gym. Friendly staff is available to answer any questions you may have about becoming a member. Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club is the sort of place where you can connect with fellow community members and experience the welcoming atmosphere that sets BTSRC apart. If you have any questions, feel free to call at 386-446-6717. If you would like to learn more about our club and membership options please visit online.

Notably: I was struck by the passage in the daily quote segment at the foot of this Briefing, by Samuel Hynes, from his Flights of Passage, written in the late 1980s, well before the attacks on the Twin Towers. It immediately reminded me of one of the most terrible sights and sounds of that day: the falling men and women from the towers, and of Falling Man, Don DeLillo’s novel of that day that begins: “It was not a street anymore but a world, a time and space of falling ash and near night,” and that ends with that apocalyptic rain of bodies fit more for a chapter from Genesis than New York City in 2001. There is that one echo in Hynes, different as the context may be. Terrible, incomprehensible, no matter the context. —P.T.

Now this:









