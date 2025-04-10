2 Matanzas High School Students Accused of Burglarizing Cars on Campus

On April 9, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two Matanzas High School students, MLR, 15, of Palm Coast, and AO, 14, of Palm Coast, for burglarizing vehicles on the school campus.

School Resource Deputies began investigating after a witness reported the incident to school administrators.

During the investigation, deputies learned that the two girls intentionally skipped first period to break into vehicles parked behind the school. At the time of their arrest, the girls had several stolen items in their possession. Currently, one victim has been identified.









“We have zero tolerance policy for crime in our schools,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “I commend the witness for ‘seeing something, saying something’ about what they witnessed and the School Resource Deputies for taking swift action. Parents need to be the Sheriff in their homes and teach their kids that skipping class to commit auto burglaries is illegal and is not what school is for. These students are now facing felonies. Parents, talk to your children about the consequences of their actions, or we will when we arrest them.”

MLR was arrested for Burglary of a Conveyance – Unoccupied Unarmed; Larceny Credit Card, Unauthorized Use of Credit Card to Obtain Goods; and Petit Theft from a Motor Vehicle 2nd Degree. She was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility for processing.

Deputies arrested AO for Burglary of a Conveyance – Unoccupied Unarmed; Larceny Credit Card; and Petty Theft from a Motor Vehicle 2nd Degree. She was also transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility for processing. The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice directed that both girls be released to their parents.

“We will not tolerate crimes of any kind on our campuses,” said Superintendent LaShakia Moore, Flagler County Schools. “An individual saw something suspicious and immediately reported it to school administration. We encourage all of our students, faculty and staff to follow the ‘See Something, Say Something’ practice. There is no tolerance for anything that interferes with safe learning environments, and we are committed to providing for our students.”

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know: If you see something, say something. Submit a tip by calling 386-313-4911, emailing [email protected], using the FCSO app or website, or through the FortifyFL app at getfortifyfl.com.