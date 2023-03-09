The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, March 9, 2023









Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here. At 3:30 p.m., Perkins hears a motion in the case of Nathaniel Shimmel, who was sentenced in 2020 to 50 years in prison for the murder of his mother in Palm Coast in 2017. He has filed his own motion to contest the sentence. The judge was to hear the motion earlier this month. The prosecution forgot to have Shimmel brought in from the state prison in Volusia County. This time, he’s here: he was booked in at the county jail Wednesday morning.



The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5 p.m.–not 5:30–at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. The 5 p.m. meeting will feature the swearing-in of Rick Belhumeur and Scott Spradley, who were elected to the commission on Tuesday. The commission will also choose its next chair and vice chair. It will then meet at 5:30 for its regular agenda. The commission is expected to discuss and possibly approve a bid package in the search for its next city manager. It will also discuss the terms of its severance for William Whitson, the manager it fired last month. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

The Palm coast Democratic Club holds monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to all; everyone is welcome. There is no charge and advance arrangements are not necessary. For best directions call the African American Cultural Society at (386) 447-7030. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a social hour. At 7 p.m. a brief business meeting will be followed by a discussion or a guest speaker. For further information call Palm Coast Democratic Club Interim President, Donna Harkins at 386-237-7202. This Month’s topic: Florida House Bill 1: School Choice—”Good for Palm Coast or Good for Nothing?”









Evenings at Whitney Lecture Series hosted by the University of Florida Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience at 7 p.m. This free lecture will be presented in person at the UF Whitney Laboratory Lohman Auditorium, 9505 Ocean Shore Boulevard, in St. Augustine. Those interested also have the option of registering to watch via Zoom live the night of the lecture. Register to watch online here. In this edition: Mandë Holford, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Hunter College, The American Museum of Natural History, CUNY Graduate Center.

Uncouth, an open mic night: Join a unique community of creative artists and performers on Thursday nights from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. in Lee’s Garage, Carlton Union Building, Room 261A, 131 E Minnesota Avenue, DeLand, for an event featuring the student community of Stetson University. Uncouth is an “open-mic night” where students can perform their poetry, prose, music, and any other ‘artistic’ talents. This is a safe space for students to gather with their peers and enjoy the company of other creative minds.

In Coming Days:

The Annual Strawberry festival in Palm Coast’s Central Park is on Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Entry fee is $6 per person except for children 2 and under. The festival describes itself this way: “Family Fun & Festivities, Plant City Strawberries, Art & Crafts, Delicious Food, Free Bounce Houses, Organic Strawberries, Strawberry Shortcake, Live Entertainment, Free Rock Painting, Strawberry Fudge, Pony Rides, Free Strawberry Relay, Face Painting, Free Hula Hoop Contest, Pie Eating Contest, Free Petting Farm, Berry Cute Baby Contest, Free Sack Races, Train Rides, Free Corn Hole, Yummy Treats & Much More!”

