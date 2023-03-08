The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, March 8, 2023









Weather: Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

In Court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins hears a plea at 1:30 p.m. in the child abuse case against Michael Bolchunas, 38, in an incident involving a 13-year-old boy and the violation of a no-contact order.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at its new location, Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Notably: It was on this day in 1983, in a speech to evangelicals, that Ronald Reagan branded the Soviet Union an “evil empire.” He’d worked himself up to the payoff in a speech full of musigs on evil, and quoting C.S. Lewis on evil ( “The greatest evil is not done now…in those sordid ‘dens of crime’ that Dickens loved to paint. It is…not even done in concentration camps and labor camps. In those we see its final result, but it is conceived and ordered; moved, seconded, carried and minuted in clear, carpeted, warmed, and well-lighted offices, by quiet men with white collars and cut fingernails and smooth-shaven cheeks who do not need to raise their voice.”) He then lectured the congregation against falling for the “temptation” of a nuclear freeze and “ignore the facts of history and the aggressive impulses of an evil empire, to simply call the arms race a giant misunderstanding and thereby remove yourself from the struggle between right and wrong and good and evil.” The phrase wasn’t his of course but Anthony R. Dolan’s, speechwriter to a president who never coined so much as a word in his life.

