The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, March 6, 2023









To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: The arraignment of Brendant Depa, the 17-year-old Matanzas High School special education student whose assault of a teacher aide at the school on Feb. 21 drew international attention, was scheduled to be arraigned this morning before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins. The arraignment has been rescheduled to April 5 at 2:30 p.m.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here.

The Flagler County Commission holds a 1 p.m. workshop to discuss its own rules and procedures and to go over its annual financial report; at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.









The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.

The Flagler County School District Review Committee meets to discuss a book challenge, at 6 p.m. in Room 3A at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting is open to the public. The book under discussion is Sold, by Patricia McCormick. A joint committee of Flagler Palm Coast High School and Matanzas High School reviewed the book and voted to keep it on the shelves. The decision is being appealed to the district committee. A Flagler County group is seeking to ban the book, a novel about a 13-year-old Nepalese girl being sold into sexual slavery in a brothel in Calcutta. Book bans in Flagler have been the unoriginal work of a vigilante group called “moms for liberty,” except when it comes to the liberty to read. See: “Challenged in Flagler Schools: McCormick’s Sold, a Review and a Recommendation.”

The Garden Club at Palm Coast holds its monthly meeting at the VFW Hall, 47 Old Kings Road N in Palm Coast. Lunch can be purchased at the VFW starting at 11:30AM; plant sale will begin in the Pavilion starting at 12:00PM. Meeting signup begins at 12:30PM. The meeting will begin at 1:00PM. Visitors are welcome one time to preview the club. There will be a raffle for a floral design and door prizes. For more club information contact [email protected]

Astronomy Club of Palm Coast Meeting at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, 6 p.m. Anyone interested in astronomy is welcome. Meeting room is located immediately to the right after entering the library. See the website here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.









In Coming Days:

March 7: A joint Flagler Palm Coast High and Matanzas High committee meets to discuss a book challenge, at 3 p.m., at Matanzas High School. A Flagler County group is seeking to ban Last Night at the Telegraph Club, the 2021 historical novel by Malinda Lo and a National Book Award winner. See: “Challenged in Flagler Schools: Malinda Lo’s Last Night at the Telegraph Club, a Review and a Recommendation.”

Notably: It was on this day in 1975 that the Zapruder film of John Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas was first shown on national television. A few weeks later, Time Inc., which had taken ownership of Abraham Zapruder’s 26-second, 8-millimeter movie (all of six feet long and a quarter inch wide) two days after the assassination on Nov. 22, 1963, returned it to Zapruder’s heirs for $1. Zapruder died of cancer in 1070. In 1998, the government acquired the film under a 1992 law requiring all records of the Kennedy assassination to be stored at the National Archives. In 1999, a federal arbitration panel ruled that the government owed the Zapruder heirs $16 million. The government had offered $3 million before it went to arbitration. By then, the family already owned the licensing of the film regardless.

Now this:

Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.