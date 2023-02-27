The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, February 27, 2023









Weather: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Monday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 a.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. Agendas are available here. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.

Life Skills Program: Inspiration of Hope Community Resources of Palm Coast hosts a seven-weeks Life skills program at the Flagler County Youth Center, on the campus of Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, starting Feb. 27, and held weekly on Mondays from 3 to 5 p.m. The sessions will help participants with goal-setting, employability skills, financial literacy, communications, and so on. Participants may earn a $100 stipend by completing the program. All students 14 to 18 must complete an application to participate. Space is limited. Contact Inspiration of Hope Community Resources, P.O. Box 35164, Palm Coast, FL, 32135, or by email, [email protected], or by phone, 386/585-3450.









The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Chinese Auction: The Ladies Auxiliary of Palm Coast Elks Lodge #2709, 53 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast, is sponsoring a Chinese Auction. Doors will open at 4:30 pm. The Auction will start at 6:30 pm. Ticket donations of $7 can be purchased at the door. Or call Roe Barletta at 386-931-6209. The ticket includes coffee or Tea and dessert. Additional food will be available to purchase. Bring your friends and family. Fantastic items to be auctioned.

Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad, 10 a.m. and noon today, Florida Theater, 128 East Forsyth Street, Suite 300, Jacksonville. Book tickets here. This stirring drama with music is a classic tribute to the great American who freed herself and hundreds of others from the bonds of slavery. Her courage helped to change the world. Share her adventurous life with your students in this accurate and deeply moving musical history lesson.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Feb. 28: Freedom Readers Club at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. This month’s book: For Whom the Bell Tolls, by Ernest Hemingway. Teens only. See: “At Flagler Public Library, Freedom Readers’ Club and Other Page-Turners Boldly Defy Book Bans.”

February 28: Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad, 10 a.m. and 11:50 a.m., Florida Theater, 128 East Forsyth Street, Suite 300, Jacksonville. Book tickets here. This stirring drama with music is a classic tribute to the great American who freed herself and hundreds of others from the bonds of slavery. Her courage helped to change the world. Share her adventurous life with your students in this accurate and deeply moving musical history lesson.









March 6: The Flagler County School District Review Committee meets to discuss a book challenge, at 6 p.m. in Room 3A at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting is open to the public. The book under discussion is Sold, by Patricia McCormick. A joint committee of Flagler Palm Coast High School and Matanzas High School reviewed the book and voted to keep it on the shelves. The decision is being appealed to the district committee. A Flagler County group is seeking to ban the book, a novel about a 13-year-old Nepalese girl being sold into sexual slavery in a brothel in Calcutta. Book bans in Flagler have been the unoriginal work of a vigilante group called “moms for liberty,” except when it comes to the liberty to read.

March 7: A joint Flagler Palm Coast High and Matanzas High committee meets to discuss a book challenge, at 3 p.m., at Matanzas High School. A Flagler County group is seeking to ban Last Night at the Telegraph Club, the 2021 historical novel by Malinda Lo and a National Book Award winner.

Notably: Today is Hugo Black’s birthday (1886). Of course he had that KKK background. But if an American ever had an awakening, it’s Hugo Black, who today is trying to bury his grave deeper the more he hears of people like DeSantis and Paul Renner looking to undo New York Times v. Sullivan. Black, it’s worth remembering, actually had a problem with the Sullivan decision: it was too conditional. Black, like Justice Douglas, was an unconditional defender of the First Amendment. Douglas joined him in his concurrence: “I base my vote to reverse on the belief that the First and Fourteenth Amendments not merely “delimit” a State’s power to award damages to “public officials against critics of their official conduct,” but completely prohibit a State from exercising such a power. The Court goes on to hold that a State can subject such critics to damages if “actual malice” can be proved against them. “Malice,” even as defined by the Court, is an elusive, abstract concept, hard to prove and hard to disprove. The requirement that malice be proved provides, at best, an evanescent protection for the right critically to discuss public affairs, and certainly does not measure up to the sturdy safeguard embodied in the First Amendment. Unlike the Court, therefore, I vote to reverse exclusively on the ground that the Times and the individual defendants had an absolute, unconditional constitutional right to publish in the Times advertisement their criticisms of the Montgomery agencies and officials.”

Now this: From the Luka Collection (how NYPD Blue can teach our governor a lesson):

