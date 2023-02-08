Flagler County’s Emergency Management Team Makes Its Mark at State Association

Flagler County’s Emergency Management team made its mark last week at the Florida Emergency Preparedness Association’s (FEPA) Annual Meeting, by earning certifications, and being elected or appointed to high-ranking positions within the organization.

Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord has been working towards having all members of his staff certified as Florida Professional Emergency Managers (FPEM) – something planners Tiffany Islam and Nealon Joseph just achieved – and the Flagler County Emergency Management program accredited.









The FPEM certification recognizes devoted, experienced Emergency Managers who possess advanced and diverse knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform effectively based on experience, training, and contributions to the field including: disaster response, exercise planning, professional development, public engagement, and instructing.

Joseph, who was also certified as a Florida Intermediate Instructor (FII), was elected to serve as the Area 3 Governor, representing emergency managers in the Northeast Florida region on the FEPA Board of Directors.

“I am very proud of Tiffany, Nealon, and the entire emergency management team who hold various certifications and leadership roles.” Lord said. “Enabling our team to obtain certifications and seek leadership roles results in a much more experienced and robust emergency management program for Flagler County.”

Lord, who is stepping down from FEPA’s Board after almost 10 years of service, was reappointed as the chair of the County Emergency Management Directors Working Group, a position he has held since 2019.

To stay up to date with the latest information from Flagler County Emergency Management, visit www.FlaglerCounty.gov/emergency and by liking and following FlaglerEOC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.