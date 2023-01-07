The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, January 7, 2023









Weather: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Saturday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The First Saturday Creative Bazaar Arts and Craft Market, a flea market presented by the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the foundation’s grounds, 1500 Central Avenue in Palm Coast’s Town Center.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Enrollment Day at Daytona State College: Pick your appointment time here: https://www.daytonastate.edu/visit/admissions-events/index.html and join us for a special Saturday Enrollment Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Representatives will be available from Admissions, Academic Advising, Financial Aid, Registration, and Student Accounts. Spring classes begin on January 17 and registration is open now. You can complete your enrollment online, at any of our campuses during regular business hours, or at this Saturday Enrollment event. Register early for your best selection of courses. If you have not done so already, please complete your online admissions application before arriving. Please note: Dual Enrolled students should not sign up for this event as they have already registered for spring.

Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 1 to 2:30 p.m. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.









Notably: The first commercial phone service between New York City and London was established on this day in 1927, just four months before Lindbergh flew across the Atlantic. It was very biog news, as you can see from the front page of the Times below. “Hello, London,” were the first words. They called it a “radio telephone” and “the most remarkable communication service yet devised by man.” To think that there are still people alive today who were alive then, if not yet old enough to dumb down their imagination for a phone call. The two people on the phone were Walter Gifford, AT&T’s president, speaking from 195 Broadway, and G. Evelyn Murray, secretary of the british Post Office, “over a circuit of 850 miles of land line and 6,300 miles of ether path.” They were followed by innumerable people calling each other, including financial deals in the millions of dollars. The publisher of the New York Times also called the editor of the London Times.

