The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Kwanzaa Celebration at AACS: Come join in the fun as we observe the Kwanzaa tradition of lighting the candles and learning the seven principles each candle represents, eat delicious food from local food vendors, shop retailers selling African and other clothing, jewelry, and many beautifully crafted items. Listen to African drumming, spoken word and view a multigenerational African Fashion show. Gifts and give aways. You won’t want to miss this year’s celebration.

The Bach Festival, some 170 hours of Bach interrupted only by the presentation of its Columbia University disk jockeys, is in its zillionth year, streaming free on WKCR here and running through the New Year at midnight.

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

Notably’s anti-hero: It’s not the happiest birthday anniversary–that of Woodrow Wilson (1856), whose racist presidency has finally more fully come to light. Even when he was at his best, he was at his worst. During negotiations on the Treaty of Versailles and talks for a League of Nations, Woodrow Wilson was fighting for a clause on religious tolerance (which he lost), while simultaneously himself defeating a Japanese attempt for a clause on racial equality. Fortunately he did not put on blackface or dance the jig, two forms of “entertainment” he thoroughly enjoyed at the very White House. On May 9, 1930, the New York Times ran a letter from a M.M. Lewis in Phillipsburg, North Carolina (of course), urging the addition of Woodrow Wilson’s mug on Mount Rushmore. “How is it possible,” Lewis wrote, “for anyone to write a truthful history of the United States, or indeed the world, and omit the name of Woodrow Wilson?” And indeed the world.. Almost exactly a year later, Gutzon Borglum, the racist sculptor of Mount Rushmore (he sat on the KKK’s policy-making council, among other examples of his Wilsonian supremacy), was sailing for Poznan, Poland, on the German liner Berlin to attend the unveiling there of his own statue of Wilson. The unveiling included a message from Herbert Hoover. On Feb. 7, 1940, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported: “A monument to Woodrow Wilson in Poznan, Nazi occupied Poland, has been dynamited by drunken Nazi storm troopers, unofficial sources here reported today. The statue was first shot through the head by a German soldier, the report said.” Wikimedia Commons gives us this contemporary picture of the monument:

Now this: The 10 Days of Bach: Prelude and Fugue Nr. 8 in D-sharp minor, BWV 877, from the Well tempered Clavier, Book II, Christine Schornsheim, harpsichordist.









