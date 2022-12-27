The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, December 27, 2022









Weather: Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In court: Give it up for Circuit Court Judge Chris France and County Judge Andrea Totten: they’re actually holding court hearings (France) and a non-jury trial today (Totten). The court docket actually gets busier as the weak wears on, though no high-profile cases are scheduled in felony court.

The Cold-Weather Shelter will open yet again tonight as temperatures again dip into the 30s. The shelter, run by the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit, opens at Church on the Rock in Bunnell only when the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. See: “Flagler’s Cold-Weather Homeless Shelter Facing Staffing Challenge as 4-Night Freeze Coincides With Christmas.”

The Bach Festival, some 170 hours of Bach interrupted only by the presentation of its Columbia University disk jockeys, is in its zillionth year, streaming free on WKCR here and running through the New Year at midnight.

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

Notably: On this day in 1943, Anne Frank wrote in her diary: “Friday evening, for the first time in my life, I received a Christmas present. Mr. Kleiman, Mr. Kugler and the girls had prepared a wonderful surprise for us. Miep made a delicious Christmas cake with ‘Peace 1944’ written on top, and Bep provided a batch of cookies that was up to prewar standards. There was a jar of yogurt for Peter, Margot and me, and a bottle of beer for each of the adults. And once again everything was wrapped so nicely, with pretty pictures glued to the packages. For the rest, the holidays passed by quickly for us.” The same day in Algiers, Eisenhower was promising victory in 1944–and Soviet forces were rolling west of Kiev. Anne’s last entry would be written seven months later.

Now this: The 10 Days of Bach: Violin Sonata no. 2 in A minor BWV 1003, Shunske Sato, violin.









