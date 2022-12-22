The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, December 22, 2022









Weather: Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: A plea in a non-high-profile case in felony court at 10 a.m.

No events: Quit work early, batten down for Christmas, or the cold.

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

Keep in Mind: FEMA has extended the deadline into January for Flagler County Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for federal disaster assistance: The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline until January 12. The Disaster Recovery Center is in a large tent located near the arena in the center of the fairground’s property, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Disaster Recovery Centers serve as FEMA’s local outreach offices to provide disaster survivors with information from it, as well as from Florida state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, or by using the FEMA mobile app. Those who use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, will need to provide FEMA the number for that service. Those who have insurance are encouraged to file a claim for damages to homes, personal property, and vehicles before applying for FEMA assistance. FEMA cannot duplicate other sources of assistance may have been received.

In Coming Days:

The Cold-Weather Shelter will open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights: The shelter, run by the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit, opens at Church on the Rock in Bunnell only when the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open nightly from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. starting Friday (Dec. 23). See: “Flagler’s Cold-Weather Homeless Shelter Facing Staffing Challenge as 4-Night Freeze Coincides With Christmas.”









Notably: This is the fifth anniversary of the one signature achievement of the Trump administration–the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act (TCJA), sold on the promise that it would generate more revenue than the tax cuts would deny the treasury, and that it would increase investment. It was as if the Reagan tax cuts and the second Bush tax cuts, also sold on the voodoo of supply-side economics (in the first Bush’s word), had never failed. But they did, as did the 2017 act: “Much of the investment increase was concentrated in oil and related industries and appeared to be a response to increases in oil prices, not lower tax rates. Indeed, other investment did not grow very much, and even overall investment growth petered out by the end of 2019,” a paper by the Brookings Institution concluded. “Despite the ardent claims of its advocates, TCJA significantly reduced federal revenue relative to what would have been generated had the law not passed. That is, it never came close to achieving the Laffer Curve promise that supply side tax cuts would generate so much economic growth that they would increase tax revenues.” The national debt when Trump took office in 2017 was at $20.2 trillion. It was $29.6 trillion when he left. The second Bush watched it double in his two terms, Reagan watched it nearly triple in his two. Under Cllinton it grew but at a far slower pace, but it doubled under Obama.

Now this: Video: The 10 Days of Bach: The Complete St. Matthew Passion (Netherlands Bach Society):









Flagler Beach Webcam:

