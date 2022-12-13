The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, December 13, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: No felony court docket today.

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall, followed by a meeting as soon as the workshop business is concluded. The council will consider approving a new lease with Loopers, the restaurant taking the place of the Green Lion at Palm Harbor Golf Club. See background here. The council will also consider approving a contract to develop a master plan for the city’s parks and recreation future. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Community Traffic Safety Team that normally meets today will not meet this month. Its next scheduled meeting is on Jan. 10.

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. The board will consider a rezoning in Plantation Bay that would allow for up to 272 new houses. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters at 10 a.m.. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

Flagler Tiger Bay Club: The club welcomes Claire Metz, the veteran WESH 2 News reporter, as the keynote speaker of the holiday dinner celebration, starting at 6 p.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. $65 for members, $75 for guests.

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

For more information, please contact Bill Butler at 386-986-3760 or 386-445-0598 or email: [email protected].

World Cup: Argentina and Croatia play their semi-final match at 2 p.m. France and Morocco play on Wednesday.









Keep in Mind: FEMA has extended the deadline into January for Flagler County Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for federal disaster assistance: The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline until January 12. The Disaster Recovery Center is in a large tent located near the arena in the center of the fairground’s property, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Disaster Recovery Centers serve as FEMA’s local outreach offices to provide disaster survivors with information from it, as well as from Florida state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, or by using the FEMA mobile app. Those who use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, will need to provide FEMA the number for that service. Those who have insurance are encouraged to file a claim for damages to homes, personal property, and vehicles before applying for FEMA assistance. FEMA cannot duplicate other sources of assistance may have been received.

In Coming Days:

Notably: This could be a sunburst of a day. From the Times: “Scientists at a federal nuclear weapons facility have made a potentially significant advance in fusion research that could lead to a source of bountiful energy in the future, according to a government official. The advance is expected to be announced Tuesday by the Department of Energy, which said a “major scientific breakthrough” was made at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California. […] Fusion that could be produced in a controlled fashion on Earth could mean an energy source that does not produce greenhouse gases like coal and oil, or dangerous, long-lived radioactive waste, as current nuclear power plants do.” But is limitless energy a good thing? Would we not do with it what people suddenly made millionaires by the lottery do with their lives–spiral into perdition?

Now this: It seems like a good time for a reminder.









Flagler Beach Webcam:

