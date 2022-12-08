The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, December 8, 2022

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Steve Solomon’s Home for the Holidays, 7 p.m. at Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. $44 to $54. Auditorium box office: 386/437-7547. Book tickets here. We’ll meet: Uncle Willie, Stuttering Cousin Bob, Demented Cousin Kenny, Steve’s new therapist Cousin Sal (and Sal’s parole officer) and a myriad of astounding characters we know, love and tolerate from our own families; each one brought to life on stage by Steve using his gift for creating voices dialects & wacky sound effects that only add to the hilarity of each story. Literally hundreds of thousands of people have seen this award-winning show. This is a “don’t miss” evening of hilarious comedy at its very best. Spend an evening with Steve in his quest to defend himself against those people whose sole purpose in life is to add chaos to his.

Evenings at Whitney Lecture Series hosted by the University of Florida Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience at 7 p.m. This free lecture will be presented in person at the UF Whitney Laboratory Lohman Auditorium, 9505 Ocean Shore Boulevard, in St. Augustine. Those interested also have the option of registering to watch via Zoom live the night of the lecture. Register to watch online here. In this edition: Mandë Holford, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Hunter College, The American Museum of Natural History, CUNY Graduate Center.

Uncouth, an open mic night: Join a unique community of creative artists and performers on Thursday nights from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. in Lee’s Garage, Carlton Union Building, Room 261A, 131 E Minnesota Avenue, DeLand, for an event featuring the student community of Stetson University. Uncouth is an “open-mic night” where students can perform their poetry, prose, music, and any other ‘artistic’ talents. This is a safe space for students to gather with their peers and enjoy the company of other creative minds.

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

For more information, please contact Bill Butler at 386-986-3760 or 386-445-0598 or email: [email protected].

Keep in Mind: FEMA has extended the deadline into January for Flagler County Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for federal disaster assistance: The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline until January 12. The Disaster Recovery Center is in a large tent located near the arena in the center of the fairground’s property, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Disaster Recovery Centers serve as FEMA’s local outreach offices to provide disaster survivors with information from it, as well as from Florida state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, or by using the FEMA mobile app. Those who use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, will need to provide FEMA the number for that service. Those who have insurance are encouraged to file a claim for damages to homes, personal property, and vehicles before applying for FEMA assistance. FEMA cannot duplicate other sources of assistance may have been received.

In Coming Days:

Notably, but not really: From Statista: Looking at the internet, you’d probably come to the conclusion that the world’s favorite pet is the cat. After all, the world wide web is full of cute and funny videos, gifs and memes of our feline companions. When it comes down to it though, pet owners more often opt to share their lives and homes with ‘man’s best friend’, the dog. Results from a new edition of the Statista Global Consumer Survey show that at least in the United States, mainland China, the United Kingdom and Japan, dogs have a fairly comfortable lead over their greatest furry rivals. In the U.S., 74 percent of pet owners said they have a dog, compared to just 47 percent with a cat. In Germany though, the fight is far tighter, with dogs just edging out cats on 51 percent compared to 50 percent.

Now this:

Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.