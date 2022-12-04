The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, December 4, 2022









Weather: Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Community Chorus of Palm Coast, with special music provided by the Palm Coast Community Band starting half an hour before the show (6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 4), and the chorus performing the holiday concert afterward. Both concerts are at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 156 Florida Park Dr. N. There is no charge to attend.

Handel’s Messiah Performed by the Festival Chorus and the Chamber Players of Palm Coast, directed by Paige Long, 3:30 p.m. at Palm Coast United Methodist Church, 5200 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The Music Ministry of Palm Coast United Methodist Church is presenting the Christmas portion of Handel’s Messiah, concluding with the Hallelujah Chorus. Complete with professional soloists, large Festival Chorus, accompanied by orchestra, this concert is free and open to all. Please invite family and friends as well as pass this info onto anyone interested. With Soprano Pamela Hanson-Peterson, Alto JoAnne Stephenson, Tenor Jeremy Hunt, and Bass David Stork, The Palm Coast United Methodist Church Chancel Choir & community singers, accompanied by the Chamber Players of Palm Coast, directed by Paige Dashner Long. The concert is free. Donations are accepted.

City Repertory Theatre presents “A Holiday Treat: A Special Night of Story and Song” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-3 and 3 p.m. Dec. 4. Performances are in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $30 and include one drink and light refreshment. Proceeds will benefit the the Flagler County Cultural Council, which in October was designated the county’s official local arts agency. Dr. Seuss’ Whos, Adam Sandler’s comical “The Chanukah Song,” and angels – of the honky tonk variety – will be part of a theatrical fundraising revue. The cast will feature performers familiar to attendees of City Rep’s musical as well as dramatic productions, and includes Laniece Fagundes, Phillipa Rose, Julia Truilo, Beau Wade, Alexander Loucks and Agata Sokolska-Li, as well as novelist and CRT supporter Susan Slater. Keyboardist Ben Beck will be musical director. Sbordone and City Rep cofounder Diane Ellertsen will host the revue. Tickets are available at palmcoastartsfoundation.com/events. See the preview: “City Repertory Theatre Presents Festive Revue for Launch of Flagler County Cultural Council.”

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

World Cup: France and Poland play at 10, England and Senegal at 2 in round of 16 action, both on FS1.









Notably: It was on this day in 1991 that Terry Anderson, the last hostage then held by Hezbollah or its affiliates in Lebanon, was released, after more than six years in captivity. He’d been one of 15 held. William Buckley, Peter Kilburn and William Higgins were murdered before their release. Anderson wrote of that day in his memoir: “The 2,454th day, and the last. The two new subchiefs came in this morning to say that I would be going home tonight. They talked with me awhile about various things. Strangely, they seemed mostly concerned with justifying themselves, and the last seven years. They said that their group now realized that this had all been a mistake, and they had gotten little out of it. They knew that the release last year of their brothers in Kuwait, the main goal they’d had in the beginning and for all those years, had nothing to do with the hostages they had held so long. ‘This tactic [kidnapping] is not useful. We will not do it again,” one of them said. “We are not giving up. But we will use other means.'” Anderson had moved to Gainesville to teach in 2014, but he didn’t stay: I tried finding him to meet him (I’d met him a few weeks after his release, when he came to talk in West Virginia and I covered the story), even emailed his daughter, with no success.

Now this: The Red Army Choir sings Kalinka, an oldie:









