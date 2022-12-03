The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, December 3, 2022









To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The First Saturday Creative Bazaar Arts and Craft Market, a flea market presented by the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the foundation’s grounds, 1500 Central Avenue in Palm Coast’s Town Center.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Flagler Schools Winter Job Fair, 9 a.m. to noon, Flagler County Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Join us at the Flagler Schools District offices to meet with school administrators, directors, and HR Personnel Specialists. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about employment at Flagler Schools and interview for current openings. Job offers may be made during the event. We currently have openings for elementary, middle, and high school teachers, ESE teachers, school psychologists, speech and language pathologists, school social workers, school counselors, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, bus aides, cafeteria staff, custodians, maintenance specialists, and more. To browse all of our open positions and apply please visit the FastTrack application website. Visit this page for more information.

Friends of the Library Holiday Book Sale at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. From 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fiction and non -Fiction, hardcover and paperbacks, children’s and young adult, DVDs, CDs, Coffee table books. Cash and checks with valid driver’s license.









Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Flagler Beach’s Holiday at the Beach Parade: It’s scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday. This year, the Rotary Club, which is sponsoring the parade, is limiting entrants to 50. The parade will occur on SRA1A and detours will be in place on SRA1A at North 10th Street and South 7th Street. Officers and Volunteers will be in place along the detour route to expedite traffic flow. If you have any questions about the traffic plan for this year’s “Holiday at the Beach” Parade, please contact Police Chief Doughney at (386) 517-2024.

Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 1 to 2:30 p.m. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants.

The 2022 Palm Coast Holiday Boat Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m., presented by the Palm Coast Yacht Club. With 61 boats currently registered and more expected, this year’s Parade is set to maintain its record as Florida’s largest community boat parade. Grand Marshalls will be Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly and The Honorable David Alfin, Mayor of Palm Coast. Once again, the parade will be broadcast live by Flagler Broadcasting on KOOL-FM, 100.9, with on-air hosts Priscilla Netts of Palm Coast; “The First Lady of Jazz,” renowned singer Linda Cole; and Flagler Broadcasting President David Ayers. The hosts will provide live, up-to-the-minute coverage of the Parade’s progress and will identify the boats as they pass by the hundreds of spectators on the shore. The Parade will be held in honor of the late Joe Rizzo. A long-time champion of the Flagler County School System and a major contributor to the vitality of the Palm Coast community, Rizzo was executive director of the Flagler Education Foundation. See: “39th Palm Coast Holiday Boat Parade Prepares for Its Biggest Yet Dec. 3.”

City Repertory Theatre presents “A Holiday Treat: A Special Night of Story and Song” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-3 and 3 p.m. Dec. 4. Performances are in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $30 and include one drink and light refreshment. Proceeds will benefit the the Flagler County Cultural Council, which in October was designated the county’s official local arts agency. Dr. Seuss’ Whos, Adam Sandler’s comical “The Chanukah Song,” and angels – of the honky tonk variety – will be part of a theatrical fundraising revue. The cast will feature performers familiar to attendees of City Rep’s musical as well as dramatic productions, and includes Laniece Fagundes, Phillipa Rose, Julia Truilo, Beau Wade, Alexander Loucks and Agata Sokolska-Li, as well as novelist and CRT supporter Susan Slater. Keyboardist Ben Beck will be musical director. Sbordone and City Rep cofounder Diane Ellertsen will host the revue. Tickets are available at palmcoastartsfoundation.com/events. See the preview: “City Repertory Theatre Presents Festive Revue for Launch of Flagler County Cultural Council.”

Timothy Chooi Performs Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto at Jacksonville Symphony, 7:30 p.m. at 8 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Nathan Aspinall returns to Jacksonville to share a program that is filled to the brim with symphonic gifts. Hear the mesmerizing, ethereal opening flute solo in Claude Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, perfectly suited for Timothy Chooi. Bask in the sounds of nature as Jean Sibelius’ Second Symphony uses the orchestra to embody bubbling sounds of a natural spring and cheerful birdcalls. Discover the joyous places only music can take you. Tickers here.

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

For more information, please contact Bill Butler at 386-986-3760 or 386-445-0598 or email: [email protected].









World Cup: Today’s another big day for Team USA: they go up against Netherlands, always a powerful presence in football, at 10 a.m. on Fox. It’s the first elimination match of the tournament. Argentina and Australia play at 2 p.m., also on Fox. This is the round of 16.

In medias res: The good and bad. From the Times: “A scathing decision on Thursday by a federal appeals court panel that shut down a lower court judge’s interference in a criminal investigation involving former President Donald J. Trump has highlighted a question: Is there such a thing as a Trump judge? The case pitted one Trump appointee against two others. On one side was Judge Aileen M. Cannon of the Southern District of Florida, who legal experts across the ideological spectrum said showed unusual solicitude to the former president. On the other were two of the three judges who overturned her, Andrew L. Brasher and Britt Grant, who said she had greatly overstepped her authority in getting involved. The disagreement cast into sharp relief the complexity of Mr. Trump’s outsize imprint on the judiciary for a one-term president. While most of his picks clearly lean conservative, their rulings have shown they are not all inclined to do whatever is expedient for Mr. Trump or the Republican Party.”

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.