The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, November 28, 2022

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: A possible plea and disposition in the case of Robert Batie is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at the Flagler County Courthouse, Courtroom 401. Batie, 60, faces a felony punishable by life and three additional felonies exposing him to a maximum of 35 years in prison on charges of abusing a 16-year-old girl who was his patient when he was a therapist. The girl had been referred to him by the school district. See background here.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

World Cup: Cameroon and Serbia are at 5 a.m., both in need of a win if they are to keep their hopes of advancing alive. The loser goes home. Brazil and Switzerland, the two undefeated in the same group, face off at 11 a.m, after the 8 a.m. match between Korea and Ghana, then Portugal and Uruguay at 2 p.m., the game of biggest interest in palm Coast, where the Portuguese population is quite large. A win by Portugal ensures advance to the knock-out stage.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Notably: The first successful to Mars marks its anniversary (1964, on the same day as the birth of the Royal Society, Britain’s great scientific academy, in 1600) as the 574-pound Mariner 4 launched, taking eight months to travel the 200,000 miles and come within 6,118 miles of the Red Planet as it traveled by then at 11,000 miles an hour. A first launch had ended in a crash. Still, the 1964 Mars mission is notable because it remains more valuable with its primitive scope (it was to take just 22 pictures of Mars at closest approach) than the ongoing Artemis mission, currently loitering in Moon orbit. Just as notably: the same day Mariner launched, a jury in a federal trial in Miami found that cigarettes were reasonably fit for human consumption and cleared the American Tobacco Company of a $15 million suit brought by the estate of Edwin L. Green, who died of lung cancer in 1957 after smoking three packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes a day for 30 years.

