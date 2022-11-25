The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, November 25, 2022









To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The Celtic Angels Christmas at Flagler Auditorium: 7 p.m. November 25 at Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Tickets are $44 to $54. Book tickets here. Celtic Angels Christmas is a joyous celebration from start to finish, encompassing vocal and instrumental Holiday and Irish favorites. Paired with show-stopping world-class champion Irish dancing and a fully live band, Celtic Angels Christmas is sure to awe and entertain. Starring the quintessential vocals of Louise Barry, Olivia Bradley, Michaela Groth, Katie Sweeney, and Chloe Haven. These dynamic divas enthrall and delight with their jaw-dropping performances and spine-tingling harmonies.

World Cup: No exciting upsets on Thursday, but Brazil scored the goal of the tournament. Watch this:

Today it’s Wales and Iran at 5 a.m., Qatar and Senegal at 8 (Qatar’s only chance to pull off a win), Netherlands and Ecuador at 11 and, the marquee game of the day, the United States and England at 2 p.m

Have Shopping Holidays Jumped the Shark? We can only hope. From Statista: “After years of unabated growth, Black Friday and Cyber Monday online sales dipped for the first time last year, as many shops spread out deals over the entire Thanksgiving week or even further. “With early deals in October, consumers were not waiting around for discounts on big shopping days like Cyber Monday and Black Friday,” said Taylor Schreiner, Director at Adobe Digital Insights. According to Adobe’s estimates, U.S. consumers spent $10.7 billion on Cyber Monday last year, slightly down from $10.8 billion in 2020. Black Friday spending also just missed the 2020 record, coming in at $8.9 billion in 2021 vs. $9.0 billion the year before. The fact that the dedicated shopping holidays didn’t beat spending records last year doesn’t mean that shoppers were cutting back on their holiday spending generally. They merely spread it out throughout the holiday season. Between November 1 and November 29, U.S. consumers spent $109.8 billion online, up 11.9 percent from the same period in 2020. Moreover, 22 days exceeded $3 billion in online sales in November 2021, up from just 9 days in November 2020 and further proof of shoppers spending their holiday cash more evenly than before.”









Notably: The Times, alongside a piece headlined “Three recent mass shootings have left 14 chairs empty this Thanksgiving,” reran a piece from its archives on Thanksgiving day about “Why Does the U.S. Have So Many Mass Shootings.” The article goes on to say it’s not because the country is unusually violent, or because of its frayed racial divisions, or even mental health problems. All those theories “have been debunked by research on shootings elsewhere in the world.” Rather, “The only variable that can explain the high rate of mass shootings in America is its astronomical number of guns.” But why are there an astronomical number of guns, if not because of a certain unknowing coziness with violence? The answer: “the United States is not actually more prone to crime than other developed countries, according to a landmark 1999 study by Franklin E. Zimring and Gordon Hawkins of the University of California, Berkeley. Rather, they found, in data that has since been repeatedly confirmed, that American crime is simply more lethal. A New Yorker is just as likely to be robbed as a Londoner, for instance, but the New Yorker is 54 times more likely to be killed in the process.”

Now this:From the Luka Collection:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.