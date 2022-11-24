The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Thursda









Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Most businesses, all banks, government offices, schools closed in observance of Thanksgiving, with some jumping the gun and opening late today, ahead of Friday’s shopping day. Maybe we can make it through Thanksgiving without another mass shooting.

World Cup: So far soccer superpowers Germany and Argentina have fallen to lowly Japan and Saudi Arabia. Are Portugal and Brazil next? Brazil takes on Serbia at 2 p.m. in the marquee match of the day, preceded by Portugal and Ghana at 11 a.m., with Ghana’s jubilant competitors always a wild card: if Maya Angelou were alive, Ghana–where she lived for a while–would be her team. Uruguay and Korea play at 8 a.m., and Switzerland and Cameroon start it off at 5 a.m.. The two earliest games are on FS1, the two later games on Fox.

Notably: Why Macy’s? Why new York? Watch for a change the Detroit Thanksgiving day Parade this morning on Woodward Avenue, on its 98th anniversary–a year older than William F. Buckley Jr., a birthday that doesn’t quite sing like Scott Joplin’s, also today (1868), about whose race Buckley described as the backward race, in reverse: ““The central question that emerges is whether the white community in the South is entitled to take such measures as are necessary to prevail, politically and culturally, in areas which it does not predominate numerically?” he’d written in national Review in 1957. “The sobering answer is yes—the white community is so entitled because, for the time being, it is the advanced race.” Meanwhile, a look back at Thanksgiving 1950, as reported by The Times: “War clouds in Korea and the immediate memory of a railroad disaster here cast their shadows yesterday over the city as its people observed a bountiful Thanksgiving Day.” Either way, Happy Thanksgiving, readers. We can also take heart from the view of Earth from Artemis on Nov. 21):

NASA explains: “Eight billion people are about to disappear in this snapshot from space. Taken on November 21, the sixth day of the Artemis 1 mission, their home world is setting behind the Moon’s bright edge as viewed by an external camera on the outbound Orion spacecraft. The Orion was headed for a powered flyby that took it to within 130 kilometers of the lunar surface. Velocity gained in the flyby maneuver will be used to reach a distant retrograde orbit around the Moon. That orbit is considered distant because it’s another 92,000 kilometers beyond the Moon, and retrograde because the spacecraft will orbit in the opposite direction of the Moon’s orbit around planet Earth. Orion will enter its distant retrograde orbit on Friday, November 25. Swinging around the Moon, Orion will reach a maximum distance (just over 400,000 kilometers) from Earth on Monday November 28 exceeding a record set by Apollo 13 for most distant spacecraft designed for human space exploration.”

