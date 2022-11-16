The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, November 16, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: The trial of Randy Alexander, on a charge of attempted second degree murder, continues.

The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Flagler Tiger Bay Club: The club welcomes Kevin Guthrie, Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, and Flagler County’s former emergency management director, as the November speaker, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Channel Side, 1 Yacht Club Drive, Palm Coast. Guthrie’s expertise allowed the Florida emergency management professionals to successfully navigate the preparation and response to one of the state’s most catastrophic hurricanes in September 2022, and he will share his firsthand perspective from the field during the lunch meeting. Registration Required: $35/Members, $40/Guests. Details here.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meeting has been cancelled.

Flagler Youth Orchestra’s ‘Around the World in 80 Minutes’ Concert, 7 p.m. at Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. The Flagler Youth Orchestra performs its first concert of the 2022-23 season. Conductor Joe Corporon and fellow associate conductors of the FYO will lead five orchestras with more than 350 string musicians — a cross-section of public, private and homeschooled students. Programmed music includes selections from Holst, Saint-Saens and much more. Tickets are available at the Flagler Auditorium box office, online or by calling (386) 437-7547. Adult tickets are $10 with $1 from each ticket going to the Auditorium’s Arts in Education Fund. Children 17 and under are $4. Prices include ticketing fee. This concert is sold-out. The orchestra’s proceeds help underwrite instrument scholarships and repairs, teaching staff and concert productions. The Flagler Youth Orchestra is a special project of the Flagler County School District, with the support of the Friends of the Youth Orchestra, whose sole mission is to provide free music education after school to all Flagler children with a desire to play an orchestral string instrument. For more information on the concert, how you can show your support of this performing arts program or enrollment in the strings program, contact Cheryl Tristam, program director, at (386) 503-3808 or by email at [email protected].

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at Vedic Moons, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast, Fl every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected]

In Coming Days:

Celebrate America, a celebration of the country and its veterans originally scheduled for Nov. 12, is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Florida Agriculture Museum, 7900 N Old Kings Rd, Palm Coast. The free event will feature all the vendors, all the musicians, all the Veterans Day ceremonies that had been scheduled. Nova Rex, a band formed in 1985 and ranked among the Top 50 greatest hair-metal bands from the 80’s by VH-1, will be the featured act, with John Bisaha from the Iconic band The Babys. “They’re going to do a family-friendly show, by the way,” Ayres says. They’ll perform from 3 to 5 p.m., and Matt O Ree Band will perform at 1 p.m. See details here: “Celebrate America Rescheduled to Nov. 19 at Ag Museum, Freedom Fest at Flagler Airport in March.”









In medias res: A warning from Kevin D. Williamson, the national correspondent for The Dispatch, about Trump: “He is not as weak a candidate as many people might expect — or hope — him to be. I believe he is most likely to be the 2024 Republican nominee for president, and since we have only two major political parties, he could win in the general election — and that would be bad for the country. […] a Republican Party that is in disarray and divided by bitter recriminations and factional rivalries is the perfect environment for him. After all, bitterness and recriminations are his main instruments, and it is when Republicans are at their lowest political ebb — when they are feeling the most vulnerable, victimized and marginalized — that Mr. Trump is at his political best.”

Now this: “I don’t like to think of myself as ambitious,” he says. He being Donald Trump. Letterman’s eventual reaction to Trump’s cageyness: “You act like you’re running for something,” and later, to Jimmy the Greek, says he “looks like a candidate somewhere down the road.” This is in 1987.









