The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, November 13, 2022

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Today at the Editor’s Glance: Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

“Driving Miss Daisy” at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E. Moody Blvd. Bunnell. 2 p.m. on Sunday. The place is the Deep South, the time 1948, just prior to the civil rights movement. Having recently demolished another car, Daisy Werthan, a rich, sharp-tongued Jewish widow of seventy-two, is informed by her son, Boolie, that henceforth she must rely on the services of a chauffeur. The person he hires for the job is a thoughtful, unemployed black man, Hoke, whom Miss Daisy immediately regards with disdain and who, in turn, is not impressed with his employer’s patronizing tone and, he believes, her latent prejudice. But, in a series of absorbing scenes spanning twenty-five years, the two, despite their mutual differences, grow ever closer to, and more dependent on, each other, until, eventually, they become almost a couple.









Notably: It is Louis Brandeis’s birthday (1856), that much more notable this year because he, more than Oliver Wendell Holmes (who lacked a heart), more than John Marshall Harlan (who did not have Brandeis’s range, though Peter Canellos’s book last year about harlan, The Great Dissenter may change one’s mind), more than Breyer (on whose dissents no judicial philosophy could be built beyond the idea of a living constitution, adopted by many), he was the great dissenter. He was the source of the Warren Court’s liberalism, a court that could take Brandeis’s dissents and rewrite them as majority opinions. Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dissents may come to play that role in a generation or so, though she tarnished her own legacy by needlessly clinging to her seat and not getting Obama’s message when he took her out to lunch. As National Review’s Jim Geraghty wrote last June, “By remaining on the court for another six or seven years, Ginsburg had denied Democrats their last, best chance to keep a majority on the Court that viewed the law the way she did. […] In other words, Roe v. Wade probably wouldn’t have been overturned if Obama’s lunch with Ginsburg had convinced her to retire.” Brandeis was a bit of a dour man. He was overtly and excessively serious, the scholarship of his opinions unequaled: Scalia had wit and intelligence but probably could not hold a candle to Brandeis’s intellectual rigor. The wonder is that he was appointed by a president who would have condemned so many of his opinions: Woodrow Wilson, who was no friend to privacy, checking police powers or racial and gender parity (Wilson was stronger as an anti-trust man, which had attracted him to Brandeis). Besides, the Supreme Court seat was a consolation prize. Wilson had lined up Brandeis for a cabinet post until he got advice against it. That Brandeis was Jewish was no small part of it. Lewis Paper wrote a good biography of Brandeis in 1983, an “intimate” one, as he described it, revealing the man as well as the jurist. But it’s Melvin Urofsky who wrote what for now stands as the definitive work, followed by the equally valuable book for the coming DeSantis era in American politics: Dissent and the Supreme Court (2015).

Now this:

Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.