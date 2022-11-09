Sheriff’s Office and FDLE Investigating Alleged Homicide on Clermont Ct. in Palm Coast

Last Updated: 10:33 a.m.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating a violent death on Clermont Court in Palm Coast.

The incident took place between 3 and 4 this morning, involving a family that lives at 34 Clermont Ct. The house is owned by Darwin Larry Ingram, 85, a retired Treasury Department employee whose wife died in March 2021, and who was living with a son and grandson, Clint and Luke Ingram. He’d lived at the property since 2003. The grandson is believed to have mental health issues.









The Sheriff’s Office issued an alert early this morning that “a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of Clermont Court for an isolated incident. There are no threats or safety concerns for the community.” The Sheriff’s Office asked the public to avoid the area in the residential zone of homes by canals south and east of Cimmaron Drive.

There is one confirmed death in the incident.

Shortly after 3 a.m. one of the three men ran to a neighbor’s house in the same cul de sac, knocked on the door, frantic, and asked the occupants to call authorities. He looked as if if he’d been in a violent altercation. Other neighbors saw him as if trying to hide from an assailant.

Sheriff’s Office units responded to the scene within minutes, and detectives soon followed, once a death at 34 Clermont was confirmed. The manner of death is not clear and the identity of the victim has not been confirmed. By daybreak, agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were at the scene. FDLE involvement points to a homicide. The Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigations unit is also at the scene.

Authorities are speaking to one or more of the individuals involved: the assailant is not at large. Whether that individual is in custody or merely being interviewed is not yet clear.

The Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue responded to the incident and staged there, but did not transport anyone to a hospital.