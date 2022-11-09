The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, November 9, 2022









To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wednesday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Double-check any event or activity as closures and postponements are pre-empting both ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. Flagler County schools are on early release, then closed Thursday and Friday. Courts are closed through Friday. Volusia County schools and administrative offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, as will be Daytona State College at all campuses, and the University of Central Florida at all campuses. Flagler College is moving to remote classes for the rest of the week.

In Coming Days:

Funeral arrangements for Palm Coast Firefighter-Paramedic Brant Gammon, who died on Nov. 3, are as follows: visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Clymer Funeral Home, 39 North Old Kings Road, Palm Coast. Further visitation scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Parkview Church in Palm Coast, 5435 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Parkview.

FEMA Assistance Reminder: If you were impacted by Hurricane Ian and live in one of the 26 counties designated for disaster assistance, Flagler County among them, FEMA may be able to help. To apply you can visit a Disaster Recovery Center, go online to disasterassistance.gov use the FEMA app on your smartphone, or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.









Notably: On the heels of yet another orgy of electoral disinformation, Spiro Agnew’s birthday today is a reminder that Disinformation Spreading Time isn’t a Trump-era phenomenon, but a Nixon patent. It was Nixon, after all, who first spread the lie of a stolen election in 1960 (even though, to be fair, there were more reasons to blame the Kennedys for stealing elections–not to mention LBJ’s past, which includes an unquestionably stolen election for the Senate, and which he brought to the ticket–than anyone since.) And Agnew, that certified crook? The Economist’s headline for his obituary said it all: “Spiro Agnew, a Dishonest Man in Politics, Died Sept. 17, aged 77.” Its final paragraphs are the Quote of the Day below.

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.