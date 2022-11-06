The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, November 6, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Daylight Savings Time ends. Move your clocks an hour back or, if you’re in Florida, one more year back to 1954.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Kiwanis Club’s Fantastic Musical & Comedy Show starring Felix Deneau, America’s Best Dean Martin Tribute Artist: The Kiwanis Club of Flagler County hosts its annual fundraiser to benefit the many youth leadership and community service programs sponsored by the Club here in Flagler, Sunday, November 6, 4:30 to 9 p.m. at the Italian American Social Club of Palm Coast, 45 Old North King Road. Tickets are $55 per person. Reservations and tickets may be obtained from any member of the Club, through the website, or by calling: 413-949-3893. Credit/Debit & PayPal accepted.

“Charley’s Aunt,” at City Repertory Theatre, at 3 p.m. in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 adults and $15, available online at crtpalmcoast.com or by calling 386-585-9415. Tickets also will be available at the venue just before curtain time. The comedy challenged gender roles before its time. Written by the Liverpool-born British playwright and actor Brandon Thomas, the play premiered in England in 1892, broke the then-current record for longest-running play worldwide, landed on Broadway in 1893 and later toured internationally. It has been revived ever since, as well as adapted for films and musicals. See Rick de Yampert’s preview, “City Repertory Theatre and Beau Wade Drag ‘Charley’s Aunt’ Onto the Stage.”

“Driving Mis Daisy” at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E. Moody Blvd. Bunnell. 2 p.m. The place is the Deep South, the time 1948, just prior to the civil rights movement. Having recently demolished another car, Daisy Werthan, a rich, sharp-tongued Jewish widow of seventy-two, is informed by her son, Boolie, that henceforth she must rely on the services of a chauffeur. The person he hires for the job is a thoughtful, unemployed black man, Hoke, whom Miss Daisy immediately regards with disdain and who, in turn, is not impressed with his employer’s patronizing tone and, he believes, her latent prejudice. But, in a series of absorbing scenes spanning twenty-five years, the two, despite their mutual differences, grow ever closer to, and more dependent on, each other, until, eventually, they become almost a couple.

In Coming Days:

FEMA Assistance Reminder: If you were impacted by Hurricane Ian and live in one of the 26 counties designated for disaster assistance, Flagler County among them, FEMA may be able to help. To apply you can visit a Disaster Recovery Center, go online to disasterassistance.gov use the FEMA app on your smartphone, or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.









Notably: James Jones the novelist of The Thin Red Line and From Here to Eternity (not to be confused with Jim Jones, the mass-murderer of Jonestown) was born on this day in 1921. Jones, son of a dentist, a boxer at times, a self-described rebel, a winner of the National Book Award, is underrated, though he had his misses. Some Came Running is “1,266 pages of flawlessly sustained tedium,” The New Yorker wrote. Maxwell Perkins, who had edited Thomas Wolfe, had been his editor. But then there was The Thin Red Line, about his days and nights as a Marine on Guadalcanal, a novel of sustained psychological and physical torture. “I write about war,” he said, “because it’s the only metier I’ve ever had.” He said this of Hemingway, a contemporary: “Hemingway was more concerned with being an international celebrity than in writing great books. He worked harder on his image than on his integrity. He was a swashbuckler who didn’t swash his buckle, or who didn’t buckle his swash.”

Flagler Beach Webcam:

