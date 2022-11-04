The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, November 4, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. See also: “Potential Storm Has Flagler Officials Worried About Further Damage to Weakened Dunes.”

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Early Voting and voting by mail: Voting is ongoing for the general election, culminating with Election day on Nov. 8. See a sample ballot here. Early voting is on, through November 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at four sites in the county, listed here. You may vote early at any of the four sites regardless of your precinct location. To vote by mail, request your mail-in ballot here. Because of the Legislature’s new law, restricting voting convenience, drop boxes are available, but only to a limited degree. The ballot drop box at the Elections Office will be monitored by a staff member beginning 60 days prior to the election, through Election Day. This drop box will no longer be available after office hours or on weekends, except during the early voting period. Other drop boxes will be available at early voting locations, but only during the days of early voting, and only during voting hours. Mail ballots must be received in the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted. If returning your ballot by mail, please allow at least ten days for delivery. A postmark does not extend this deadline. You may track your ballot here. All other election-procedure related inquiries can be answered at the Elections Office’s website.

In Court: Nothing scheduled on the felony court docket.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s show focuses on education and covid’s damage to achievement.

The Blue 22 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. (On Oct. 14 only, it is meeting at the 2nd floor conference room at the Katz and Green Building, 1 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast.) Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Samaritan Ministries, Inc. hosts its first fundraising banquet in three years on November 4 at 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Bunnell, 2301 Commerce Pkwy. As with many other nonprofits, Covid shut down our fundraising gatherings for 3 years. This banquet is to honor our founder who succumbed to Covid last year. It is our hope that people will attend the banquet on November 4th at First Baptist Church of Bunnell and contribute to this help for women in need. Our office gets an average of 10 calls a week from women who are experiencing some crisis. These funds also support Samaritan Inn, a transition home for battered women. Please call 386 437-4372 for tickets at suggested donation of $35.

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m.

“Charley’s Aunt,” at City Repertory Theatre, at 7:30 p.m. Performances will be in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 adults and $15, available online at crtpalmcoast.com or by calling 386-585-9415. Tickets also will be available at the venue just before curtain time. The comedy challenged gender roles before its time. Written by the Liverpool-born British playwright and actor Brandon Thomas, the play premiered in England in 1892, broke the then-current record for longest-running play worldwide, landed on Broadway in 1893 and later toured internationally. It has been revived ever since, as well as adapted for films and musicals. See Rick de Yampert’s preview, “City Repertory Theatre and Beau Wade Drag ‘Charley’s Aunt’ Onto the Stage.”

“Driving Mis Daisy” at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E. Moody Blvd. Bunnell. 7:30 p.m. The place is the Deep South, the time 1948, just prior to the civil rights movement. Having recently demolished another car, Daisy Werthan, a rich, sharp-tongued Jewish widow of seventy-two, is informed by her son, Boolie, that henceforth she must rely on the services of a chauffeur. The person he hires for the job is a thoughtful, unemployed black man, Hoke, whom Miss Daisy immediately regards with disdain and who, in turn, is not impressed with his employer’s patronizing tone and, he believes, her latent prejudice. But, in a series of absorbing scenes spanning twenty-five years, the two, despite their mutual differences, grow ever closer to, and more dependent on, each other, until, eventually, they become almost a couple.









Stetson Opera Theater: Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas, 7:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Book tickets here.

In Coming Days:

5th Annual Hidden Treasures at Hidden Trails Community Sale, November 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hidden Trails Community Center and Park, 6108 Mahogany Boulevard, Bunnell (in Daytona North.) The event is in cooperation with Flagler County government. Aside from endless treasures, there will be live music, food vendors, and tons of fun. Support small business, and give those who share treasures the opportunity to gain from it, as well as those who take them home. There will be Antiques, Appliances, Tools, Jewelry, Art of every genre, Crafts of every kind, Vendors who have small businesses to encourage prosperity, and so much more. You can make new friends, listen to great music, eat delicious food, enjoy raffles and family fun, and so much more. Bring your Mom, or buy her something beautiful and unique. If you are a Flagler Resident, Artist, Crafter, or Vendor, please sign up, and meet us there.

FEMA Assistance Reminder: If you were impacted by Hurricane Ian and live in one of the 26 counties designated for disaster assistance, Flagler County among them, FEMA may be able to help. To apply you can visit a Disaster Recovery Center, go online to disasterassistance.gov use the FEMA app on your smartphone, or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Editorial Notebook: I was glad to see the Observer’s John Walsh and the News-Journal talking on the sleaze of Will Furry, the would-be mullah posing as a school board candidate whose campaign overlords have been sending mailers made to look as if they were from Courtney VandeBunte, his opponent–“straight-up deceit,” as she called it in words appropriately headlined by the News-Journal. Walsh called the Furry campaign’s trick “shameful.” He wrote: “Once again, as a community, we are not in control of our political destiny. Apparently if you sell your soul to the right people, they will fund your campaign.” But Walsh’s “doubt” that Furry “was even aware that the hit job on VandeBunte was in the works” is itself hard to believe. Furry of course has kept mum, not returning the News-Journal’s call anymore than he returned my emails when I asked him about his serial foreclosures. This sleaze is running against one of the most qualified candidates ever to run for a school board seat since 2000. And he may well win. Look at today’s cartoon. It says it all.

