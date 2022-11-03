Christian Nationalism’s Gated Community

By Eric McDaniel
According to a May 2022 poll from the University of Maryland, 61% of Republicans favor declaring the United States a Christian nation – even though 57% recognized that it would be unconstitutional. Meanwhile, 31% of all Americans and 49% of Republicans believe “God intended America to be a new promised land where European Christians could create a society that would be an example for the rest of the world,” a recent survey from the Public Religion Research Institute found.
Those statistics underscore the influence of a set of ideas called “Christian nationalism,” which has been in the spotlight leading up to November 2022 midterm elections. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has openly identified as a Christian nationalist and called for the Republican Party to do the same. Others, like Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, have not claimed that label but have embraced its tenets, such as dismissing the separation of church and state.
Few Americans use the term “Christian nationalist” to describe themselves, but many more have embraced some aspects of this worldview. There is widespread confusion over what the label really means, making it important to clearly explain. My work on how race and religion shape Americans’ attitudes toward government led me to study Christian nationalism, and to co-write a book detailing how it shapes Americans’ views of themselves, their government and their place in the world.
Christian nationalism is more than religiosity and patriotism. It is a worldview that guides how people believe the nation should be structured and who belongs there.
Mission from God
The phenomenon of white Christian nationalism has been studied by historians, sociologists, political scientists scholars of religion and many others. While their definitions may differ, they share certain elements.
Christian nationalism is a religious and political belief system that argues the United States was founded by God to be a Christian nation and to complete God’s vision of the world. In this view, America can be governed only by Christians, and the country’s mission is directed by a divine hand.
In my recent book “The Everyday Crusade: Christian Nationalism in American Politics,” written with fellow political scientists Irfan Nooruddin and Allyson Shortle, we demonstrate that this worldview has existed since the Colonies and played a central role in developing American identity. During the American Revolution, political and religious leaders linked independence from the British as part of God’s plan to set the world right.
From then on, many Americans’ belief that God favors their nation has guided their view of pivotal events – such as supporting Manifest Destiny, the idea that the U.S. was destined to expand west across North America; or framing the “war on terror” as a conflict between Christians and non-Christians in the 21st century.
Today, only about 4 in 10 people in the U.S. are white Christians. The thought of no longer being the majority has prompted some of them to see Christian nationalism as the only way to get the nation back on the right track. Christian nationalism typically restricts adherents’ view of who can be considered a “true” American, limiting it to people who are white, Christian and U.S.-born, and whose families have European roots.
Dissidents, disciples and laity
The majority of Americans do not embrace Christian nationalism. Even so, its echoes appear everywhere from American flags in church pulpits, to the Pledge of Allegiance, to “In God We Trust” on money, license plates and government vehicles.
My book co-authors and I argue that Christian nationalist ideas exist along a spectrum. For our book project, we developed a measure we refer to as “American Religious Exceptionalism” and used it to analyze nationally representative and state surveys from 2008 to 2020. Based on that data, we categorized U.S. citizens into three groups: dissidents, laity and disciples.
“Dissidents” reject the idea of the U.S. having a divine founding and plan, and express a more open understanding of what it means to be an American. Among the nationally representative samples, the proportion of dissidents ranges from 37% to 49% of the population.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, the “disciples” strongly believe in the divine founding and guidance of the U.S. and express more restrictive ideas about who can be a “real” American and who should be allowed to enter the country. Disciples, who represent between 10% and 14% of the population, are more likely to see immigrants as a threat to American culture, and to express concern about the decreasing percentage of Americans who are white and Christian.
Those in the “laity” in the middle represent between 37% and 52% of the population. They demonstrate support for many of the same views the disciples do, such as anti-immigrant, anti-Black, and anti-Muslim attitudes, but less intensely.
Master salesman
Politicians can be thought about as entrepreneurs constantly looking for new consumers. Some of them have found a devoted audience among the disciples, who tend to be politically engaged and eager to vote for a candidate who will advance their view of the nation.
Former President Donald Trump has been particularly successful at attracting voters who are sympathetic to Christian nationalist ideas, by portraying himself as a defender of Christians “under siege.” In June 2020, in the midst of upheaval over police killings of unarmed Black Americans, tear gas was used to disperse protesters to allow then-President Trump to have his picture taken holding a Bible in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. His open animus toward Muslims has also helped bring Christian nationalists from the fringes into the mainstream.
Images linking Christianity with the nation and with Trump, as part of a larger divine mission, were on full display during the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. In the most extreme Christian nationalist views, the government must be brought into alignment with this ideology – even if force is necessary.
Our research found that 68% of disciples agree that force may be necessary to maintain the traditional American way of life. Most disciples express strong support for representative democracy; however, 48% of disciples support the idea of military rule, compared with 6% of dissidents.
Heading to the polls
Christian nationalism’s movement toward the mainstream is evident in the 2022 midterms, as several candidates have announced their support for Christian nationalism or made statements highly in line with it. Not only does such rhetoric mobilize disciples, but it has the potential to persuade the laity that these candidates will best represent their interests. An atmosphere of increasing partisan polarization, where political debates are sometimes portrayed as between angels and demons destroying the country, provides a fertile environment.
What this means for American democracy is unclear. But as some white and Christian Americans fear a loss of status, I believe Christian nationalism is coming back – attempting to reclaim its “holy land.”
Eric McDaniel is Associate Professor of Political Science, The University of Texas at Austin College of Liberal Arts.
The Conversation arose out of deep-seated concerns for the fading quality of our public discourse and recognition of the vital role that academic experts could play in the public arena. Information has always been essential to democracy. It’s a societal good, like clean water. But many now find it difficult to put their trust in the media and experts who have spent years researching a topic. Instead, they listen to those who have the loudest voices. Those uninformed views are amplified by social media networks that reward those who spark outrage instead of insight or thoughtful discussion. The Conversation seeks to be part of the solution to this problem, to raise up the voices of true experts and to make their knowledge available to everyone. The Conversation publishes nightly at 9 p.m. on FlaglerLive.
Comments
Timothy Patrick Welch says
We are a Christian nation…
The very fabric of our society was influence and created on long held Christian beliefs. The morals and norms of our society are rooted in the Christiaan religion. Look at a Hindu nation , a Muslim nation, a communist nation, we act different, look different and worship different. The fact that it’s 2022 means the worlds calendar is rooted on Jesus. As he is the point of time BC/AD or BCE/CE it still centers on him.
Accept or not, it changes not the fact.
Carolamae says
Keep your ‘evangelical/ white nationalist christian fascism in the indoctrination facility where YOU can consume it, keep it our of my life.
YankeeExPat says
From your impassioned response I am assuming you are referring to a nation based on Catholicism, as The first Catholic chapel in Virginia was erected by the Jesuit priests led by Father Juan Baptista de Segura in 1570.
To that end, Spanish conquistadors and settlers were in present-day Florida from 1513.
I could be wrong , and I do apologue if I am, but I have a hunch that you probably would not agree that these are true Christians.
.
Michael Cocchiola says
We are NOT a Christian nation! Our nation clearly was founded upon the principle of freedom of – and from – religion.
You are mistaking a simple majority for all. In fact, if I can presume you are a white Christian, you are now in the minority in America and fading fast. My guess is that by 2040, with traditional Christians dying and a new generation of young Americans rejecting formal religion, coupled with immigrants who have their own ideas on religion, you will be in the minority in this country. And I might say you’ve earned your demise.
Christian zealotry has caused death and destruction the world over for centuries. Your predesessors have purposely raped, murdered, enslaved, and purged native peoples from their lands to enrich… you guessed it, white Christians. They have stolen the treasures, the history and the pride of destroyed civilations and grown fat and wealthy over the dead bodies of non-believers. I would surmise that Christian churches the world over avoid these inconvient truths.
Now you are imagining the subjugation of all of America under a single religion… yours! Under the Christian nationalist banner, religious zealots are disrupting voting and attacking other democratic processes. They are absolutely destroying faith in American institutions and attempting to steal elections through fraud, fear and intimidation. Is that the Christianity you all so admire?
If this is a Christian nation, may you all burn in your own hell so we can get on with building the perfect secular union.
Aj says
Great comment, I was going to talk about the destruction caused by the white man upon other people. You covered that, I’m very glad other people see the cruel past of the white man. Thanks for your comment.
Nephew of Uncle Sam says
No where, I’ll repeat for the slow ones, No where is the word “Christ” mentioned in the Declaration of Independence, nor is the word “Christ” or “God” mentioned in the United States Constitution. If anything Catholicism was most likely practiced here first, especially in Florida, followed in the 1600’s by Judaism. Many other of the original religions in America are lost to time or were absorbed into other religions. When you got away from the coast many early colonists didn’t even practice a religious belief or for that matter own a Bible. Maybe a traveling Pastor or other religious person would cross paths and be welcomed to talk but even that was rare for many in the interior. This country, from the beginning, has been welcoming and hostile at times to many different religions but it was never set up as a christian nation.
What a Load of Ca-Ca says
I am not, nor will I ever be a “christian”. I will not be forced to become a so called Christian fanatic. These frightening statistics just reinforce my dislike of all religion. It is one of the major causes of wars, greed, injustice and turmoil in the world. Every religion thinks it’s the only one and how many religions are there anyway? The “right to lifers” say they are pro-life and they will KILL to show how much. It’s utter insanity. Phooey on religion.
Bill Green says
Selfish people with selfish, self serving agendas which include “believers” and excludes – and even scorns – disbelievers. This isn’t the all inclusive America which I and our sacred Constitution endorse, It’s deliberate separatism to maintain their brainwashing religious tenets while keeping out the non-Christian riff-raff. They don’t want assimilation where they mingle with non-believing “outsiders”, so they gather together in their incestuous bubble and convince each other that their way is the only way to live, worship and love. Ignorance is bliss!
DaleL says
The fact is that the US was NOT founded as a Christian nation. God is not mentioned even once in the Constitution. Religion is mentioned just twice. In the first instance it is that no religious test shall be required to hold an office of trust in the US government. The second in in the First Amendment, which states that Congress (US government) cannot establish a religion for the US or interfere with the free exercise of religion.
In 1796 the US entered into the Treaty of Tripoli, ratified by the US Senate. Article 11 of the Treaty in part reads: “As the Government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion; as it has in itself no character of enmity against the laws, religion, or tranquility, of Mussulmen (Muslims);…”
Note that this treaty was signed just EIGHT years after the ratification of the US Constitution. Those who claim the US was founded as a Christian nation are either lying or woefully ignorant.
joe says
“My kingdom is not of this world. If it were, my servants would fight for it.”
– Jesus
Michael Cocchiola says
Extremist Republicans are their hateful god’s messengers of cruelty and violence. White Christian nationalism is an insidious brain disorder that afflicts only extremist Republicans because of their signature low intelligence and a debilitating propensity to live in religious bubbles fervently praying to exorcize that which they abhor in a modern progressive society. They avert their eyes and brains from science, history, the humanities and reality, all of which contradict their false religious fantasies.
I know good Christians. Extremist Republicans are not Christian. They are a minority of religious mutants on a 12th century crusade to inflict their madness on all Americans. This will not happen.
Aj says
White men have said for years this country was founded on Christian Values. Rapes, lynchings, burnings, denials of basic freedoms, is Christian in their thinking. I used to believe that, no more, after I studied some of the dark history of this country. To all that will read this it is a big lie this country was founded on Christian Values. That is a big brainwashing demonic lie from the white man. If they were so Christian why did they murder the Indians and steal their land?