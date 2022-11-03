The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, November 3, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Early Voting and voting by mail: Voting is ongoing for the general election, culminating with Election day on Nov. 8. See a sample ballot here. Early voting is on, through November 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at four sites in the county, listed here. You may vote early at any of the four sites regardless of your precinct location. To vote by mail, request your mail-in ballot here. Because of the Legislature’s new law, restricting voting convenience, drop boxes are available, but only to a limited degree. The ballot drop box at the Elections Office will be monitored by a staff member beginning 60 days prior to the election, through Election Day. This drop box will no longer be available after office hours or on weekends, except during the early voting period. Other drop boxes will be available at early voting locations, but only during the days of early voting, and only during voting hours. Mail ballots must be received in the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted. If returning your ballot by mail, please allow at least ten days for delivery. A postmark does not extend this deadline. You may track your ballot here. All other election-procedure related inquiries can be answered at the Elections Office’s website.

In Court: No felony court proceedings, no drug court.

Daytona State College: Open registration for spring 2023 classes on all campuses.

Pegasus String Quartet Recital, a free performance by the Pegasus String Quartet at 6 p.m. at UCF’s Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Boulevard, Orlando. The program will consist of Haydn’s String Quartet Op. 54, No. 2 and Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 9, Op. 59, No. 3.

Uncouth, an open mic night: Join a unique community of creative artists and performers on Thursday nights from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. in Lee’s Garage, Carlton Union Building, Room 261A, 131 E Minnesota Avenue, DeLand, for an event featuring the student community of Stetson University. Uncouth is an “open-mic night” where students can perform their poetry, prose, music, and any other ‘artistic’ talents. This is a safe space for students to gather with their peers and enjoy the company of other creative minds.

In Coming Days:

“Driving Mis Daisy” at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E. Moody Blvd. Bunnell. $25. 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. on Sunday. The place is the Deep South, the time 1948, just prior to the civil rights movement. Having recently demolished another car, Daisy Werthan, a rich, sharp-tongued Jewish widow of seventy-two, is informed by her son, Boolie, that henceforth she must rely on the services of a chauffeur. The person he hires for the job is a thoughtful, unemployed black man, Hoke, whom Miss Daisy immediately regards with disdain and who, in turn, is not impressed with his employer’s patronizing tone and, he believes, her latent prejudice. But, in a series of absorbing scenes spanning twenty-five years, the two, despite their mutual differences, grow ever closer to, and more dependent on, each other, until, eventually, they become almost a couple. Book tickets here.

5th Annual Hidden Treasures at Hidden Trails Community Sale, November 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hidden Trails Community Center and Park, 6108 Mahogany Boulevard, Bunnell (in Daytona North.) The event is in cooperation with Flagler County government. Aside from endless treasures, there will be live music, food vendors, and tons of fun. Support small business, and give those who share treasures the opportunity to gain from it, as well as those who take them home. There will be Antiques, Appliances, Tools, Jewelry, Art of every genre, Crafts of every kind, Vendors who have small businesses to encourage prosperity, and so much more. You can make new friends, listen to great music, eat delicious food, enjoy raffles and family fun, and so much more. Bring your Mom, or buy her something beautiful and unique. If you are a Flagler Resident, Artist, Crafter, or Vendor, please sign up, and meet us there.

FEMA Assistance Reminder: If you were impacted by Hurricane Ian and live in one of the 26 counties designated for disaster assistance, Flagler County among them, FEMA may be able to help. To apply you can visit a Disaster Recovery Center, go online to disasterassistance.gov use the FEMA app on your smartphone, or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Editorial Notebook: Every election is the most important election in our lifetime. At every election, the electorate is in a dour mood, wants change, wants to throw the bums out. Does it ever change? Here’s how a front-page story in The New York Times began a few days before the non-descript mid-term election of 1990, when George Bush was president, Iraq had invaded Kuwait and the first Bush had amassed a coalition o half a million troops in defense of Saudi Arabia, that dear champion of democracy (and dismembering journalists) then as now: “As Election Day draws near, Americans are more pessimistic about the future than at any time in a decade, according to the latest poll by The New York Times and CBS News. The dour mood coincides with deepening pessimism about the economy and is also linked to a collapse of faith in the ability of government and politicians to make things better, the telephone survey of 1,445 adults found. For the first time since the days of stagnant economic growth and high inflation in the Administration of Jimmy Carter, a plurality of Americans surveyed, nearly 4 in 10, said they expected things would get worse in the country over the next five years. Only 3 in 10 said things would get better in the poll.” Well, Jesse Helms was still in the running (he’d win two more terms), but Paul Wellstone, that nostalgic liberal, would end up upsetting Rudy Boschwitz in Minnesota. He died in office, in a plane crash in 2002, and was replaced by Al Franken, who would needlessly crash in 2018.

Flagler Beach Webcam:

