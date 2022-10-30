The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, October 30, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Early Voting and voting by mail: Voting is ongoing for the general election, culminating with Election day on Nov. 8. See a sample ballot here. Early voting is on, through November 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at four sites in the county, listed here. You may vote early at any of the four sites regardless of your precinct location. To vote by mail, request your mail-in ballot here. Because of the Legislature’s new law, restricting voting convenience, drop boxes are available, but only to a limited degree. The ballot drop box at the Elections Office will be monitored by a staff member beginning 60 days prior to the election, through Election Day. This drop box will no longer be available after office hours or on weekends, except during the early voting period. Other drop boxes will be available at early voting locations, but only during the days of early voting, and only during voting hours. Mail ballots must be received in the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted. If returning your ballot by mail, please allow at least ten days for delivery. A postmark does not extend this deadline. You may track your ballot here. All other election-procedure related inquiries can be answered at the Elections Office’s website.

“Charley’s Aunt,” at City Repertory Theatre, at 3 p.m. Performances are in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 adults and $15, available online at crtpalmcoast.com or by calling 386-585-9415. Tickets also will be available at the venue just before curtain time. The comedy challenged gender roles before its time. Written by the Liverpool-born British playwright and actor Brandon Thomas, the play premiered in England in 1892, broke the then-current record for longest-running play worldwide, landed on Broadway in 1893 and later toured internationally. It has been revived ever since, as well as adapted for films and musicals. See Rick de Yampert’s preview, “City Repertory Theatre and Beau Wade Drag ‘Charley’s Aunt’ Onto the Stage.”

The Halloween Hall of Terror is back at Palm Coast Fire Station 21, Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m. and Monday Oct. 31 from 7 to 10 p.m. This year’s theme, Halloween: The Night He Came Home, will have attendees coming face-to-face with Michael Myers as they make their way through scenes from the popular horror film franchise. All ages welcome, but supervision is recommended for children 13 and younger. Admission is free.

In Coming Days:

FEMA Assistance Reminder: If you were impacted by Hurricane Ian and live in one of the 26 counties designated for disaster assistance, Flagler County among them, FEMA may be able to help. To apply you can visit a Disaster Recovery Center, go online to disasterassistance.gov use the FEMA app on your smartphone, or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.









Notably: H.G. Wells’s “War of the Worlds” was broadcast on radio on this day in 1938, causing quite a bit of panic among people who had also taken seriously H.L. Mencken’s Bathtub Hoax in 21 years earlier. Then again, by then Hitler had already invaded and occupied Czechoslovakia, Picasso had painted “Guernica,” and How to Win Friends and Influence People dropped from #1 to #6, suggesting that the time for talk was quickly fading. Spooked listeners were not wrong, just premature.

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.