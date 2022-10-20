The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, October 20, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Uncouth, an open mic night: Join a unique community of creative artists and performers on Thursday nights from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. in Lee’s Garage, Carlton Union Building, Room 261A, 131 E Minnesota Avenue, DeLand, for an event featuring the student community of Stetson University. Uncouth is an “open-mic night” where students can perform their poetry, prose, music, and any other ‘artistic’ talents. This is a safe space for students to gather with their peers and enjoy the company of other creative minds.

The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong, a Daytona State College production, Gillespy Theatre, News-Journal Center, 221 N Beach St, Daytona Beach, 7:30 p.m., $10, book tickets here.

Theatre UCF’s ‘Working’, 7:30 p.m. at Main Stage Theater, 12700 Pegasus Drive, Building 6, Orlando. Tickets are $10 to $25. Book tickets here. In advanced societies, some jobs and the people who perform them get taken for granted, but in this 2012 remake of the 1977 classic, everybody has a powerful voice, capable of shaking the very core of our everyday life. This version of Working features more contemporary pieces, including some written by Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda, and 26 characters all searching for meaning, hope, and truth in the relationship with their profession. Working contains strong language and adult content.

In Coming Days:

Bach, Beethoven and Brahms at the Jacksonville Symphony: Alessio Bax Performs Brahms’s Piano Concerto No. 1, plus Bach’s Orchestral Suite Nr. 3 and Beethoven’s Overture from The Consecration of the House, Oct. 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m., Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Book tickets here, starting at $27.

Notably: It is the vice president’s birthday. But somehow it’s someone else we’d rather be hearing from. See below.

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.