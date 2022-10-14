The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, October 14, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tropical Storm Karl will make landfall overnight in southern Mexico. No other significant tropical storm activity.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. This morning, Ayres welcomes Flagler Beach Mayor Suzie Johnston and discusses mosquitoes and turtles. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

Rise Up, the second annual Conference on Domestic Violence, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Daytona State College’s Palm Coast campus, 3000 Palm Coast Pkwy. This free half-day conference will provide attendees with education and resources to assist survivors of domestic violence. Eight breakout sessions, each covering a different aspect of domestic violence, will be available for attendees to choose from. Presented by the Family Life Center and Flagler County’s Domestic Violence Task Force.

Swearing in of Kyle Berry Hill, Palm Coast’s new fire chief, at 2 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway. Berryhill takes the place of Jerry Forte, who is retiring, and becomes the third fire chief in the city’s history. Mike Beadle was the first fire chief after Palm Coast incorporated in 1999, but the Palm Coast Fiore Department long pre-dates incorporation, and has had 17 fire chiefs to date. By that count, Berryhill will be the 18th. The ceremony is open to the public.

Stetson University Symphony Orchestra, featuring Routa Kroumovitch-Gomez, violin soloist conductor, Anthony Hose, conductor, 7:30 p.m. at Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson faculty, staff and students with a Stetson University ID and ages 12 and under. Buy tickets here.

Theater: Murder at the Howard Johnson’s by Sam Bobrick, A fast-paced comedy involving a love triangle where the phrase “two’s company and three’s a crowd” is played out when a woman, her lover, and her husband variously plot to kill each other, in a motel room. 8 p.m., Second Stage Theatre, 600 N. Woodland Blvd. in the DeLand Museum of Art (across from Smith Hall). Reservations can be made by calling 386-822-8700 or by emailing [email protected].

Faculty Recital: Nora Lee Garcia, Flute, with guest Sam Desmet, Guitar, A performance featuring UCF professor of flute, Nora Lee Garcia, and guest artist Sam Desmet on guitar. Free admission, no ticket required, 8 p.m., Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd., Orlando.

Panama and Its Indigenous Peoples, a two-day conference at Flagler College, Ringhaver Student Center, Virginia Room, 2nd floor, 50 Sevilla Street, St. Augustine.









Notably: The Battle of Hastings began on this day in 1066, when Normans started their invasion of England. And in one of history’s serendipidous winks, Dwight Eisenhower, the man who would lead allied forces in the other direction, to Normandy on June 6, 1944, was born on this day in 1890, the year of Mark Twain’s Pudd’nhead Wilson, H.G. Wells’s The Time Machine and Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray, and the year of Tchaikovsky’s “Sleeping Beauty,” Richard Strauss’s “Death and Transfiguration,” and Dvořák’s Requiem. We have no records of top 40 songs and best-sellers of 1066.

