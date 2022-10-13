The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, October 13, 2022









Weather: A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Hurricane Karl is expected to degrade into a tropical storm as it heads south into the southern maw of Mexico by Saturday.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. The commission is expected to approve, on second reading, an ordinance prohibiting smoking at the beach and in public parks. The commission is also expected to approve a 42 percent increase in the stormwater fee ($4 a month), a 7 percent increase in the garbage rate, and a 1.7 percent increase in both water and sewer rates. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. For the full agenda and background material, go here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Daytona State College’s Symphonic Band in Concert, 7:30 p.m., Davidson Theater, News-Journal Center, 221 North beach Street, Daytona Beach. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children.

Flagler College’s Forum on Government and Public Policy presents Alexander Heffner, host of the PBS show “The Open Mind,” at 7 p.m. at Ringhaver Student Center, Virginia Room, 2nd floor, 50 Sevilla Street, St. Augustin. Heffner has covered American culture, politics, and civic life since the 2008 presidential campaign. He is coauthor of best-selling A Documentary History of the United States (Penguin, 2022), and recipient of University of Denver’s Anvil of Freedom Award, Franklin Pierce University’s Fitzwater Medallion for Leadership in Public Communication, and Yale University’s Poynter Fellowship in Journalism.

Evenings at Whitney Lecture Series hosted by the University of Florida Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience at 7 p.m. This free lecture will be presented in person at the UF Whitney Laboratory Lohman Auditorium, 9505 Ocean Shore Boulevard, in St. Augustine. Those interested also have the option of registering to watch via Zoom live the night of the lecture. Register to watch online here. In this edition: “Big Ideas From Little Brains.” Dr. James Strother, Assistant Professor of Biology at the Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience, will be the speaker, discussing his research to unravel the neural circuits that enable animals to navigate through complex environments. He describes how cutting-edge microscopy techniques in small animals, such as fish larvae and fruit flies, can led to unprecedented insights into the function and organization of the brain. Strother is an Assistant Professor of Biology at the University of Florida Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience.

Florida Women’s Art Association, “Turning News Into Art” Reception, 5:30 p.m. at the News-Journal Center, 221 N. Beach Street, Daytona Beach. A Daytona State College Event. As artists, we are drawn to abstract ideas, stories pulled from our past and vibrant colors. Newspapers also tell stories, state facts, and provide explanations of world events. Artists, like journalists, look to draw inspiration from current events and to relay our visions to targeted audiences to inspire conversations.

Uncouth, an open mic night: Join a unique community of creative artists and performers on Thursday nights from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. in Lee’s Garage, Carlton Union Building, Room 261A, 131 E Minnesota Avenue, DeLand, for an event featuring the student community of Stetson University. Uncouth is an “open-mic night” where students can perform their poetry, prose, music, and any other ‘artistic’ talents. This is a safe space for students to gather with their peers and enjoy the company of other creative minds.

Theater: Murder at the Howard Johnson’s by Sam Bobrick, A fast-paced comedy involving a love triangle where the phrase “two’s company and three’s a crowd” is played out when a woman, her lover, and her husband variously plot to kill each other, in a motel room. 8 p.m., Second Stage Theatre, 600 N. Woodland Blvd. in the DeLand Museum of Art (across from Smith Hall). Reservations can be made by calling 386-822-8700 or by emailing [email protected].

Upcoming on Friday: Rise Up, the second annual Conference on Domestic Violence, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Daytona State College’s Palm Coast campus, 3000 Palm Coast Pkwy. This free half-day conference will provide attendees with education and resources to assist survivors of domestic violence. Eight breakout sessions, each covering a different aspect of domestic violence, will be available for attendees to choose from. Presented by the Family Life Center and Flagler County’s Domestic Violence Task Force.









Notably: It is Lenny Bruce’s birthday (1925). Need anything else be said (other than that it’s also Sacha Baron Cohen’s birthday (1971))? Not when you have an hour and 44 minutes to listen to, below.

