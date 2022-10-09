The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, October 9, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Hurricane Julia is heading straight into Central America. No other significant tropical storm activity.

Pink on Parade, the Annual Pink Army 5K: It’s Palm Coast’s and AdventHealth Palm Coast Foundation’s 12th Annual Pink on Parade 5K (aka Pink Army) & the 1-mile Pet-Friendly Fun Walk/Pink Out Your Pet Contest (sponsored by the Flagler Humane Society). Proceeds stay in Flagler County to assist qualified individuals with early detection screenings, cancer-related education, materials, and cancer diagnostic testing. Thanks to these fundraising efforts, since 2010 they have served 564 patients and have had 918 procedures related to breast cancer screenings and diagnostics! We are saving lives in Flagler County thanks to each of our participants, sponsors, and donors! 7:45 to 11 a.m., featuring the Flagler Youth Orchestra Quartet along the way.

The Creekside Music and Arts Festival concludes at the Florida Agricultural Museum, 7900 N Old Kings Rd, Palm Coast, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., $10 per person. See: “Creekside Festival and Chili Challenge Are On, With Venue Change to Agricultural Museum.”

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

“Oliver!” the musical, at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Tickets at $30. Final show this afternoon, 3 p.m. Book tickets here. “Oliver!,” based on Charles Dickens’s 1838 novel, Oliver Twist, is a coming-of-age stage musical written by Lionel Bart and originally staged in London in 1960. Bart won the 1963 Tony Award for Best Original Score. The score includes such pieces as “Food, Glorious Food”, “Consider Yourself” and “I’d Do Anything.” The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family. The stage adaptation of the novel is much simplified, with Fagin played to comedic effect rather than villainy.









From Statista: “In 2019, a NATO-affiliated body released and subsequently deleted a document that apparently confirmed something that had been suspected for a long time – U.S. nuclear weapons are being stored at air bases in several European countries. A copy of the document was published by Belgian newspaper De Morgen which stated that B61 nuclear bombs are stored at six bases in Europe. As a factsheet from the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation details, the bases in question are Kleine Brogel in Belgium, Büchel in Germany, Aviano and Ghedi in Italy, Volkel in the Netherlands and Incirlik in Turkey. The presence of the weapons stems from an agreement during the Cold War in the 1960s aimed to deter the Soviet Union and convince the countries involved that starting their own nuclear weapons programs was not necessary. The B61 is a low to intermediate-yield strategic and tactical thermonuclear gravity bomb which features a two-stage radiation implosion design. It is capable of being deployed on a range of aircraft such as the F-15E, F-16 and Tornado. It can be released at speeds up to Mach 2 and dropped as low as 50 feet where it features a 31 second delay to allow the delivery aircraft to escape the blast radius.”

The deckled edge: John Field is among the lesser known composers who should be better known. He was a Dubliner, born in 1882, the same year as James Joyce (Joyce was his senior by five months). The similarities end there, though Field was a pioneer, too: he is credited for inventing the nocturne, what Wikipedia simply defines as “a musical composition that is inspired by, or evocative of, the night.” Chopin was the master of the nocturne. Field’s, I find, are no less sublime. As Keith Anderson writes in the liner notes to the Naxos label’s two-volume edition of Field’s piano works, “The delicacy of Field’s playing is reflected in his sixteen poetic and innovative Nocturnes with their demand for an expressive singing tone reflected in the music of Chopin and by his wide influence as a teacher.” Here’s Daniel Grimwood performing the 6th Nocturne, in F Major (Field’s most popular), at a London church:









