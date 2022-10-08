The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, October 8, 2022









Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Saturday Night: Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Bats: Myth & Reality: Flagler Audubon and the City of Palm Coast present a free educational event, 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, Meeting Room 112, at 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The event is free, but tickets are required as the event is limited to 200 participants. For tickets, click here or call the community center at 386-986-2323. Dispel the myths and learn fascinating facts from Florida Bat Conservancy about bat biology, lifestyle and the important contributions bats make to humanity. Includes Q&A and live bat show. If supplies permit, bat houses will be available for purchase. Then, from 11 a.m. to noon, join Flagler Audubon Society for a guided walk down St. Joe Walkway to see some local birds. This event is in partnership with the City of Palm Coast and part of the Living with Wildlife Series.

Barchowski Family Farewell Party at Sally’s in Flagler Beach, 401 North Oceanshore boulevard, 3 to 8 p.m. Once a month Sally’s hosts an LGBTQ community gathering, to the usual acclaim for all things Sally’s. It’s happening again today. But this edition is different. It’s a farewell from and to Sally’s owner Karen Barchowski and her family, as Karen is selling the business. There’ll be live music, a DJ, a celebration and a thank you “from me to the community, to all the people that have supported us and who have shown us the love,” she says. See: “Karen Barchowski Sells Storied Sally’s Ice Cream in Flagler Beach as She Plots Her Next Revolution.”

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 5 p.m. . Program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The Gamble Jam is a family-friendly event that occurs every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.









Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

“Oliver!” the musical, at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Tickets at $30. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m., from Sept. 23 to Oct. 9. Book tickets here. “Oliver!,” based on Charles Dickens’s 1838 novel, Oliver Twist, is a coming-of-age stage musical written by Lionel Bart and originally staged in London in 1960. Bart won the 1963 Tony Award for Best Original Score. The score includes such pieces as “Food, Glorious Food”, “Consider Yourself” and “I’d Do Anything.” The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family. The stage adaptation of the novel is much simplified, with Fagin played to comedic effect rather than villainy.

Notably: Nobel Prize week is over but for the dismal science prize on Monday. But my Nobel Peace Prize this year goes to Karen Barchowski of Flagler Beach, soon to be of Vermont. We will miss you Karen. You made Flagler better, and lately you endured more than Flagler deserved.

