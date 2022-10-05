The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, October 5, 2022









Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Nobel Prizes Week Continues: The Nobel Prize in Chemistry is announced at 5: 45 a.m., 11:45 a.m. local time, at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. Literature on Thursday and Peace on Friday. Economics will be the following Monday. On Tuesday, the Nobel for physics was awarded to Alain Aspect (Université Paris-Saclay and École Polytechnique, Palaiseau, France),

John F. Clauser (J.F. Clauser & Assoc., Walnut Creek, CA, USA), and

Anton Zeilinger (University of Vienna, Austria), “for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science.”

In Court: No cases on the docket: it’s Yom Kippur.

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Blue 22 Forum, a discussion group organized by the Palm Coast Democratic Club, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at Vedic Moons, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast, Fl every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected]









Notably: An item in The Times Tuesday: “National Republicans quickly began to close ranks on Tuesday behind Herschel Walker, the party’s embattled nominee for Senate in Georgia, a day after a report that Mr. Walker, an outspoken supporter of an abortion ban with no exceptions, had paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009.” The paragraph, of course, is just a re-write: “National Republicans quickly began to close ranks on Tuesday behind Donald Trump, the party’s embattled president, a day after a report that Mr. Trump, an outspoken supporter of white supremacists, had defended the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.” Or: “National Republicans quickly began to close ranks on Tuesday behind Ron DeSantis, Florida’s governor, a day after a report that Mr. DeSantis had used state funds to deceive migrants and pay to fly them to Martha’s Vineyard.” Or: “National Republicans quickly began to close ranks on Tuesday behind Donald Trump, the party’s embattled nominee for president, , a day after a report that Mr. Walker, an outspoken supporter of conservative values, had boasted of grabbing pussy and cornering women to kiss them against their will.” And so on.

