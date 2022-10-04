The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, October 4, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear. The first night with lows in the upper 50s since last spring. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Nobel Prizes Week Continued: The Nobel Prize in Physics is announced at 5: 45 a.m., 11:45 a.m. local time, at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. Chemistry on Wednesday, Literature on Thursday and Peace on Friday. Economics will be the following Monday. On Monday, the Nobel for medicine was awarded to Svante Pääbo, a Swedish geneticist, “for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution.” See below.

In Court: A full docket in felony court–sentencings, docket sounding, various motions.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Notably: Nobel Prize week is intellect’s Mardi Gras. The word on Svante Pääbo, Monday’s winner of the prize for medicine: From the press release: “Humanity has always been intrigued by its origins. Where do we come from, and how are we related to those who came before us? What makes us, Homo sapiens, different from other hominins? Through his pioneering research, Svante Pääbo accomplished something seemingly impossible: sequencing the genome of the Neanderthal, an extinct relative of present-day humans. He also made the sensational discovery of a previously unknown hominin, Denisova. Importantly, Pääbo also found that gene transfer had occurred from these now extinct hominins to Homo sapiens following the migration out of Africa around 70,000 years ago. This ancient flow of genes to present-day humans has physiological relevance today, for example affecting how our immune system reacts to infections. Pääbo’s seminal research gave rise to an entirely new scientific discipline; paleogenomics. By revealing genetic differences that distinguish all living humans from extinct hominins, his discoveries provide the basis for exploring what makes us uniquely human.”

Now this:













Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.