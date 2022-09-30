The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, September 30, 2022









Weather: Look at that: a normal forecast: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Post-Ian: It’ll be the first beautiful day of fall, but all courts, schools and some government offices will remain closed as recovery and clean-up efforts ramp up, shelters at Bunnell and Rymfire Elementary close and are cleaned up, and people catch up on sleep.

Notably: The 4.4 million cubic yard of concrete, 726-foot Hoover Dam was dedicated on this day in 1935, notable because there is something of a death watch on the dam’s ability to continue producing electricity, now that Lake Mead, behind it, is evaporating. From CNN: “The Bureau of Reclamation predicts there is a 1-in-5 chance the lake could fall to 1,000 feet by 2025, which is only 50 feet above the minimum level needed for Hoover Dam to generate electricity. And it’s just 105 feet above the lake’s dead-pool level – the point at which water won’t flow freely through the dam and generate power. Instead, power would be needed to pump water through the dam.”

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.