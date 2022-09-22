The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, September 22, 2022









Weather: Sunny, for the first time in a long time. But hot. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Tropical storm watch: It’s still Fiona and Gaston, the first Bermuda-bound and the second lost in the Atlantic. Neither is a threat to the American mainland.

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5 p.m. for the second budget and tax hearing, and at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. The city commission will consider an ordinance banning smoking and vaping on the beach and in public parks. The full agenda and background materials are here. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Notably: Iraq invaded Iran on this day in 1980, starting an eight-year war that left a million casualties, some of them the result of Iraq’s chemical bombings back when Saddam Hussein was a pal of Reagan administration. A few years later Reagan was using Oliver North, that friend of a few people in Flagler, to trade arms with Iran for hostages it held in Beirut. Which suggests this line from Gibbon: “Yet the circumstances of their trial and condemnation were so unskillfully managed, that these wicked men obtained, in the public opinion, the glory of suffering for the obstinate loyalty with which they had supported the cause of Constantius,” the warmongering Reaganite of his day.

