Argument Over Chess Leads to Knife Attack and Felony Assault Charge

Kenneth Stephens, 54, of Sloganeer Trail in Palm Coast, was playing chess with his 41-year-old neighbor at his neighbor’s house Friday evening when the two started arguing. Before it was over, Stephens was captured in surveillance video footage pulling a knife and lunging at his neighbor before retreating to his house. He was arrested, charged with aggravated assault, a felony, and booked at the Flagler County jail, where he remains.

The alleged victim’s description of the incident to authorities does not include the reason for the argument, which started in the house then continued outside, through the garage and onto the driveway of the alleged victim. The location of the incident is notable, because the alleged victim at one point shoved Stephens away from him, after Stephens allegedly threatened to “beat your ass,” at which point Stephens allegedly pulled out a “large knife,” as it was described in the arrest report: Stephens was not on his property.









Security footage shows Stephens lunging at the alleged victim, but not making contact. The alleged victim’s mother was just arriving at the house when the argument was taking place on the driveway. Both she and her boyfriend got between Stephens and her son before Stephens went across the street, back to his house. When Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, Stephens had “fled his residence through his backyard over his fence and into the woods in an unknown direction,” according to the report.

A SWAT team was at the scene and, with permission from the co-tenant at Stephens’ house, entered the residence and found the knife. It had been left just inside the front door.

The next day, the Sheriff’s Office got an anonymous tip that Stephens had returned to his house. Numerous deputies returned to the house, positioned vehicles in such a way as to prevent Stephens driving away, and drew their weapons to serve the warrant. Stephens complied, only asking that he be allowed to take–or have delivered–his prayer rug, his Koran, a reference book and a prayer cap to have with him at the jail.

A sergeant ensured that the items were collected for him. Stephens was booked at the jail on $9,500 bond. He faces a third-degree felony charge, and should he post bond, may not return to the neighbor’s house pending the disposition of the case.