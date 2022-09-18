The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, September 18, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tropical storm watch: Fiona will become a hurricane today as it threads the needle between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. But it will continue the turn north, then north-northeast, away from the land mass of the united States, perhaps magnetized by its Gaelic pedigree.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Live Like Cameron’s 5th Annual Flagler Warrior Fun Run/Walk: The walk supports local children battling childhood cancer. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. at Central Park in palm Coast’s Town center, and opening ceremony will begin at 8. All proceeds will benefit Live Like Cameron, a local non-profit 501(c)3 that provides financial assistance to Flagler County families with childhood cancer and provides “Bags of Hope” to children with cancer while hospitalized. This year the 5k will not be chip timed but will be a fun run/walk in support of our local childhood cancer families. We will have guaranteed t-shirts and finisher medals for everyone who registers online before Sept.4th after this date they will be limited. We will have breakfast sponsored by Panera Bread and light snacks available. The purpose of this run is to bring the community together to support our local children battling cancer, to bring awareness to childhood cancer, and to encourage each other to improve our physical health through running/walking and exercise. Offering a discount of $20 to students 18 and under. Children 5 and under are free.

“Pippin,” at the Daytona Playhouse, directed by Robin Bassett. Performance is at 2 p.m. There’s magic to do when a prince learns the true meaning of glory, love, and war in Stephen Schwartz’s iconic and unforgettable musical masterpiece. Pippin is the story of one young man’s journey to be extraordinary. Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Call (386) 255-2431. Tickets: Adults $25, Seniors $24, Youth $15.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.









Notably: Today is the anniversary of the Battle of Antietam (1862), a Somme on American soil. From James McPherson’s Antietam (2002): “Night fell on a scene of horror beyond imagining: 2,108 Union dead and estimates ranging from I,546 to 2,700 Confederate dead on the battlefield; 9,549 Union wounded and estimates of 7,752 to 9,024 Confederate wounded. Of the wounded on both sides, at least two thousand would die of their wounds. The detritus of battle lay thickly on the field: smashed weapons and gun carriages, dead horses, scraps of bloody clothing, discarded knapsacks and blanket rolls, and the smell of rotting corpses, vomit, and excrement. ‘No tongue can tell, no mind can conceive, no pen portray the horrible sights I witnessed’ as the sun rose next morning, a Pennsylvania soldier wrote in his diary.” It is also the 50th anniversary of the premier of M*A*S*H.

