The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, September 17, 2022









Weather: Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tropical storm watch: Tropical Storm Fiona is making its war east across the Antilles between today and Tuesday, by which time it’ll take a turn for the north, and unfortunately become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast. The forecast does not project its path past Wednesday, when it is to be still nowhere near the Florida Peninsula.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

International Coastal Clean-Up Day is scheduled for today from 8 to 11 a.m. up and down the Flagler and St. Johns county coasts along State Road A1A. The event is organized and sponsored locally by Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway. Bring your family and friends, church or civic groups out for a morning of serving the community. Love to Compete? Form a sponsored team and compete for recognition of “The Largest Team,” “Most Amount of Trash/Debris Cleaned Up”, and “Most Unique Item Found.” (The Largest Team must have each volunteer signed in on site). See a list of locations here.

Join Meditation Mama Yoga for 75 minutes of beach yoga bliss, Old Salt Park, 200 16th Road, Palm Coast, 9 a.m.,

open to beginners and seasoned Yogis alike, join us for a relaxing and fun experience designed to get you out of your mind & into your body.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s Safety Expo: The Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to its 2022 Safety Expo. Citizens will learn about resources that aid in crime prevention, personal and family safety. Exhibits included are units from FCSO such as our SWAT vehicles, Marine vehicles, DUI simulator, Shoot-Don’t-Shoot simulator and K9s. The FCSO COPs will be there to fingerprint children. McGruff will also be there with Smoky Bear. European Village 101 Palm Harbor Parkway, Palm Coast, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

235th U.S. Constitution Day Celebration, 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy: County Judge Andrea K. Totten, Seventh Judicial Circuit Court Flagler County, will discuss federalism and the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. Sponsored by the Flagler County Friends of the Library. Copies of the U.S. Constitution may be distributed. Light Refreshments Served. Free admission.









Flagler Open Arms Recovery Services’s 2nd Annual Music Festival: The festival will be held at Veterans Park, 101 N Ocean Shore Blvd., Flagler Beach from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will include live music from Dakota & Hurley with special guests Jay Wirth, Haley Chase, David Lane Band, Musial Chairs, and Ferris Deluxe. There will also be food trucks, exhibitors and more. Major sponsors include AdventHealth Palm Coast, Care Connect+, One Love Yoga and Palm Coast Produce. The event can be found on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/59Ssqehwm.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

The Daytona Playhouse holds an improv class for students ages 13 – 17 interested in learning more about improv techniques and how they are beneficial to interactions both on stage and in real life situations. Classes limited to 25 participants. The fee is $10. At 4 p.m. at the Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd. Daytona Beach.

“Pippin,” at the Daytona Playhouse, directed by Robin Bassett. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. There’s magic to do when a prince learns the true meaning of glory, love, and war in Stephen Schwartz’s iconic and unforgettable musical masterpiece. Pippin is the story of one young man’s journey to be extraordinary. Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Call (386) 255-2431. Tickets: Adults $25, Seniors $24, Youth $15.









Editorial Notebook: An ass called me Friday morning to alert me about Palm Coast utility and public works employees stopping for coffee or breakfast at corner stores, supposedly on the clock, and that I should look into it, presumably to expose the horror. I immediately wrote Steve Flanagan, Palm Coast’s director of utilities: “I just got one of those calls of outrage from a Big Brotherish resident who wanted to let me know that he spies Palm Coast utility and public works employees at service stations getting breakfast or coffee right after 7 a.m., supposedly after punching the clock. He wanted that crime against humanity investigated and exposed, but did not get the response he was seeking: I let him know that from my perspective, whether on the clock or off (I hope it’s on), city employees do a hell of a job and should not be harassed or insulted for doing what every office worker does at the water cooler and on their phone plenty of times every day (without GPS trackers tracking their every move, the way utility and public works employees are tracked). I asked him if he could point to any chronic issues indicating that utilities or public works divisions weren’t keeping the city running well. He could not. But he then claimed that he informed the city of this same “issue,” and said the city was unaware, as if to suggest that there would be a crackdown. Now, that’s what would concern me: as we just learned from the barely-averted freight-rail strike, a certain class of employees are often only a few notches above slave-labor status. I hope the city will not waste time (and money) chasing after employees who happen to fuel up with what minor pleasure they may have in the morning, even if on the clock. The principle isn’t worth the whip or the imaginary savings (we’ll lose a lot more by fostering resentful employees)–not when the city is regularly and appropriately celebrating the two divisions’ good works and awards. Let’s let them have coffee in peace, as you and I always have the luxury to do in our respective jobs. That caller, incidentally, did not leave a name, and hung up on me.”

The city did not respond, but I shared the email with a friend who knows a few things about city government. The reply was gold: “Why do I assume that this guardian of the public purse has a DeSantis sign in his front yard? And thinks spending tax dollars shipping deceived people around the country to ironic destinations is a proper use of public funds while utility workers who, literally, handle his shit taking a coffee break are criminals? Again, really need to find the faceplant emoji although I’m not sure that is strong enough. The whole immigrant kidnapping thing brings to mind Pocket the Fool’s favorite expletive “heinous fuckery most foul.”

