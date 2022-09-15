A1A International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday

International Coastal Clean-Up Day is scheduled for Saturday, September 17, from 8 to 11 a.m. up and down the Flagler and St. Johns county coasts along State Road A1A. The event is organized and sponsored locally by Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway.

Bring your family and friends, church or civic groups out for a morning of serving the community. Love to Compete? Form a sponsored team and compete for recognition of “The Largest Team,” “Most Amount of Trash/Debris Cleaned Up”, and “Most Unique Item Found.” (The Largest Team must have each volunteer signed in on site). Please click here to sponsor your team.

A winner for each category will be announced on Monday, September 19, 2022.









Volunteer Locations Include:

Gamble Rogers State Park – Check In at Ranger Station

Flagler Beach Area – Team Captain Linda Provencher, Mayor Suzie Johnston, City Commissioner James Sherman & Rick Belhumeur –

Flagler Beach A1A/FB All-Stars/FB Board Riders

– Flagler Beach (check in at the Flagler Beach pier)

– Beverly Beach (check in at the Flagler Beach pier)

A1A Hammock/Beach Access Points:

Team Captains: Elayne Byrd, Marge Rooyakkers, Flagler County Commissioner Greg Hansen & Regan Hansen

– The Hammock (check in at Bings Landing for the following locations): Varn Park, Jungle Hut, Old Salt Park, Malacompra, Bay Drive Park beach accesses

Marineland/River to Sea Preserve (check in at GTM NERR substation) with Barb Harper/A1A Team Captain

Crescent Beach/Matanzas Inlet: Bill McClure & Sallie O’Hara, A1A & Rotary Team Captain

St. Augustine Beach: Bob Samuels, A1A Team Captain

Vilano Beach Team Captain, Keepers of the Coast/Vilano Beach Main Street

Mickler’s Beach: A1A Team Captain

NOTE: If you do not see your specific location listed above, select the location nearest your desired location in the sign up menu below to see if it’s part of that area’s cleanup coverage.

Students: Community Service Hours are provided for this activity, including pre-event set up and the art contest. Email [email protected] for more information.